Ravens’ Derrick Henry Trade Outlook Shifts in Latest Deadline Report

The Baltimore Ravens will feel life without Lamar Jackson, who injured his thumb in the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills and is now on injured reserve. This means he will miss at least four games. But it doesn’t sound promising that he will be back this season.

With the Ravens at 4-4, and potentially 4-5 after they take on the Jaguars on Thursday night, they could be sellers at the No. 10 trade deadline. And one big player they could look to move is running back Derrick Henry. ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks we should “keep half an eye” on Henry as a trade candidate.

“As running back names swirl, keep half an eye on Baltimore’s Derrick Henry. As mentioned above, the Ravens are down to an injured, undrafted third-string rookie quarterback for Thursday night’s game. They will be 4-5 if they lose, with no idea when Lamar Jackson could return,” Graziano wrote on Wednesday.

The Ravens Could Look to Move Henry

Henry is 32 and signed a two-year, $30 million contract extension with the Ravens in May 2025. He is under contract through the 2027 season. If the Ravens believe they won’t be competitive for the rest of this season, it could be wise to move Henry now rather than later.

A week ago, it might have seemed unreasonable to consider trading Henry, but now that the season is veering off track, it doesn’t seem far-fetched to think he might not be on the Ravens in Week 10.

Henry has appeared in eight games this season and has recorded 632 passing yards and eight touchdowns.

Baltimore Has a QB Issue on Its Hands

The Ravens are not only dealing with Lamar Jackson’s injury, but their backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, is also out for the season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury in Sunday’s loss.

“Sources: tests revealed that Ravens’ QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley suffered a season-ending turf toe injury. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is out indefinitely with a thumb injury, Huntley’s season is over due to turf toe, and QB Joe Fagnano will start Thursday night vs. Jacksonville,” Schefter wrote on X.

The Ravens have to get by with Fagnano starting on Thursday since it is such a short week. However, Baltimore will not play again until they take on the winless Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Nov. 16.

The Ravens may have a chance to make a quarterback trade between Thursday’s game and their Week 10 matchup with Los Angeles, as the trade deadline falls on Tuesday.

Baltimore signed quarterback Austin Reed to its practice squad and Kedon Slovis to its 53-man roster, so the Ravens do have some options. However, regardless of Thursday’s outcome, they will likely consider trading for a veteran quarterback with starting experience.