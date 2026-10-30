Ravens Confirm Lamar Jackson’s Week 8 Status Before Bills Showdown

Nothing is more important to the Baltimore Ravens than knowing Lamar Jackson‘s status for their Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, and the Ravens went 1-2 in that span. This week, Jackson has practiced the first two days.

Things look good for him, but Friday’s practice was the biggest indicator of his status. It certainly provided the much-needed answers Ravens fans needed.

Lamar Jackson at the Baltimore Ravens’ Final Practice of Week 8

ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley shared an update from Friday’s practice regarding Jackson. It was all good news for the two-time NFL MVP, as he was there.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is practicing Friday. All the signs point to Jackson returning for Sunday’s game at the Bills after missing the past three weeks with a high ankle sprain. Jackson was a full participant in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices.”

Ravens head coach Jesse Minter then spoke with the media to confirm that Jackson is in line to play. Minter gave a quick quote on it after practice.

“We do think we’ll have Lamar this week so go ahead and put that out there.”

This season, Jackson has completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards and 6 touchdowns to 1 interception, with a QBR of 82.6. He has also rushed 19 times for 144 yards and 1 touchdown.

Lamar Jackson Looks Poised for Ravens Return in Week 8

All week, indications have been that Jackson will return to play in this game after Minter’s comments. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said as much in his report on Jackson on Thursday.

“Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback, MVP from a couple years ago, was not only at practice yesterday, but he was a full participant,” Rapoport said. “That is an indication that Lamar Jackson, barring some sort of setback, is ready to return to the field, and it has been a long time coming, it feels like, for the Ravens and Lamar.”

This is arguably the biggest game of the young NFL season for the Ravens, as they sit at 4-3. They are last in the AFC North and one game behind first-place Cleveland.

Jackson must return as the team faces Josh Allen and the Bills. While Tyler Huntley has been fine filling in for Jackson, Baltimore’s offense just looks different with Huntley than with Jackson.

The Ravens need to take advantage of Jackson being back on the field. One thing that has held him back is that Baltimore and Jackson wanted him healthy enough to run on the ankle. He hasn’t shown that mobility in practice over the last few weeks.

Everyone hopes Minter is right about Jackson having reached that point now so he can play in this critical game. This is one of those games that, if the Ravens lose, could jeopardize their season. That’s why Jackson has been suited up and ready to play.