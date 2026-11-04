Ravens Trade Proposal Lands Mac Jones to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

The 2026 NFL season has gone from promising to an absolute nightmare for the Baltimore Ravens, with injuries taking a serious toll on the franchise nearly halfway through the year.

As if it wasn’t bad enough that superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the season after undergoing thumb surgery, the Ravens will now also be without veteran backup Tyler Huntley, with turf toe shutting him down for the rest of the 2026 campaign, according to ESPN.

Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is out for the season with a turf toe injury on his right foot, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, further devastating the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback room.

However, there might be a way to salvage what’s left of this season if they can bring in a formidable quarterback to help right the ship, with Mac Jones of the San Francisco 49ers being an intriguing option for the Ravens ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Mac Jones Could Help Keep the Ravens in Contention

The Ravens are at a tipping point following the season-ending injuries to Jackson and Huntley.

Even though the Ravens are competing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL this season, with every team in the AFC North having a .500 record or better, and Baltimore sitting at 4-4, there’s still a chance the team can make a run.

Baltimore is currently in last place in the division. Aaron Rodgers’ Pittsburgh Steelers lead the way at 6-2, ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) and Cleveland Browns (5-3).

However, the Ravens aren’t out of the playoff picture in the AFC, which could convince the team’s brass to make a move for the trade deadline on Nov. 10.

One-time Pro Bowler Mac Jones may fit the bill if the 49ers are willing to move him.

The veteran quarterback showed that he can hold his own as a starter with solid weapons around him when star Brock Purdy went down.

In 2025, Jones went 5-3 as the 49ers’ starting quarterback, throwing for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions with a passer rating of 97.4.

He’s worth taking a flyer on if Baltimore thinks they can still make a run in 2026.

Why the 49ers Might Listen to a Mac Jones Offer

A third-round draft pick might get it done if the Ravens picked up the phone and called the 49ers with a trade proposal before next week’s trade deadline.

San Francisco may want to hold onto Jones for insurance, especially considering they are a legitimate Super Bowl title contender in the NFC right now and would still have a shot if Purdy went down.

However, a third-round pick might be too good to pass up, as 49ers longtime general manager John Lynch might pull the trigger on a deal if that’s offered.

Is Mac Jones Worth a Third-Round Pick to Baltimore?

The real question is whether Jones is truly worth a pick that high.

Initially, at first glance, there’s no way Jones is worth giving up that kind of draft capital, but there is something to consider here.

Jones could fit in seamlessly in Baltimore and help the Ravens get back to winning games, keeping the team’s playoff hopes alive.

If that happens, Jones might be a decent long-term option at quarterback, as there’s a chance that Jackson’s best days are behind him and injuries could continue to be a problem for the two-time NFL MVP.

It might be worth the risk for the Ravens to explore this option. It may help get this storied franchise back on track while potentially offering a future beyond Jackson.