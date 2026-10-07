Ravens Urged to Potentially Make $35 Million Decisions After Latest Injury Wave

The Baltimore Ravens are dealing with some tough injuries that are making them think about the future.

Guys like Lamar Jackson, Trey Hendrickson, Zay Flowers, and more are trying to recover from injuries. This could lead the Ravens to make signings that require more money.

According to Over The Cap, the Ravens have only $4 million in cap space for 2026, so they don’t have much to work with. This could lead them to their own players to help out financially.

Baltimore Ravens Might Have to Make Some Financial Moves

Russell Street Report’s Brian McFarland looked at the Ravens’ financial situation and showed they have some moves to make. McFarland suggested what the team could do.

“With injuries mounting, the Ravens will likely need to restructure a contract sooner or later. They presently have 2 open spots on the 53 & will have 3 once Smythe hits IR. Any replacement – not coming from IR (Kone/Randall) – will reduce the present $3.5M in Cap space.”

McFarland suggested four Ravens players who would make sense to help with restructures:

Trey Hendrickson ($6.036 million)

Marlon Humphrey ($10.471 million)

Nnamdi Madubuike ($12.125 million)

Roquan Smith ($7.272 million)

Ravens Need to Restructure Contracts in 2026

The Ravens have work to do over the next month to get this roster right. They might face a situation where they can’t make any trades and are forced to sign lower-end players.

Baltimore has typically been able to execute at least one or two trades before the trade deadline to acquire a player. They might look to sell instead of buy if they don’t do anything with the contracts.

Of the four players McFarland suggested, Humphrey feels like the one that makes the most sense. It would save time and money, and since he is struggling in 2026, it could be the first step in the team moving on from him after the season.

Baltimore could be looking at moving on from some of the older veterans like Humphrey and Smith, making them the first candidates to restructure their contracts. Hendrickson and Madubuike are more likely to stick around, but are solid options.

The Ravens could also have all four restructure their contracts, which would really give them the cap space they need to make some moves. They could find some great one-year rentals via trade if they feel they are close to winning a Super Bowl.

Baltimore is sitting at 3-1 and is trying to find any way to stay on top of the AFC North. With Jackson potentially missing time, the Ravens could be forced to make moves to help during any stretch of games he misses. Any move now would put them closer to being Super Bowl contenders.