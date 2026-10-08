Hall of Famer Ed Reed Insults $97 Million Ravens All-Pro

One of the greatest players in Baltimore Ravens history—and one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history—just took to social media to upbraid a current Raven for his political views.

Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed left little to the imagination on Wednesday when he replied to a Baltimore Sun tweet about Ravens All-Pro safety Marlon Humphrey meeting President Trump on Tuesday before an economics speech in Baltimore.

“Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he did not view his visit with President Trump as an expression of his political affiliation,” The Baltimore Sun wrote on its official X account. on Wednesday.

“Sucker mf,” Humphrey replied to the tweet.

Online Detectives Find Humphrey’s Old Tweets

Humphrey looked visibly uncomfortable on Wednesday as reporters pressed him on why he met with the president and whether the meeting expressed his political beliefs.

“To be honest, I did not vote, I’ve never voted,” Humphrey said. “I did try to vote (in 2024), but my absentee ballot didn’t come in. So I don’t really have any political beliefs. I do plan on voting the next time around. I am extremely uninformed on what laws are going on, to be honest, but next time the ballots are up I will do my research to figure out what I believe in and what aligns with my beliefs.”

Humphrey posted a video to his official X account on Tuesday of him riding directly behind President Trump in an armored car on the way to his speech.

“Do you know this guy?” Humphrey wrote. “He claims he’s a billionaire.”

Online sleuths quickly found tweets from Humphrey supporting Trump dating back to 2018.

“No one should be surprised about Marlon Humphrey,” X user Millionaire wrote. “Obviously he’s entitled to his own political opinions and beliefs, but he’s a long-time public Trump (fan).”

Big Criticism of Humphrey Over Voting Claims

Perhaps the most pointed criticism of Humphrey wasn’t his meeting with President Trump, but his claim that he’d never voted or wasn’t able to vote.

“Clown show,” Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. wrote on his official X account below the quotes from Humphrey about his voting claims.

“Marlon Humphrey is 30 & says he has never voted,” Unbiased Media wrote on X. “That boy truly is a pawn out here.”

“Marlon Humphrey got before cameras and admitted to being the uneducated, non-informed black athlete that black athletes are stereotyped as,” Inside HBCU Football’s BJ Jones wrote on his official X account. “Admitting to never voting before the age of 30 and not being informed is embarrassing to himself, but sadly he doesn’t know it.”

Humphrey, a 4-time Pro Bowler and 2-time NFL All-Pro, has spent his entire career with the Ravens after they selected him in the 1st round (No. 16 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Reed 1 of Most Beloved Players in Ravens History

Reed, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, is also one of the most beloved players in Ravens history.

Drafted by the Ravens in the 1st round (No. 24 overall) in the 2002 NFL Draft, Reed was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2004 and helped lead Baltimore to a Super Bowl win following the 2012 season. He was also an 8-time NFL All-Pro, 9-time Pro Bowler, and a member of both the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team and its 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.