Ravens Trade Pitch Sends RB Derrick Henry to AFC Contender

Only nine players in NFL history have rushed for over 2,000 yards in a single season — Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was the only one who seriously threatened to do it twice.
Imagine if the Broncos could land him for a run to the Super Bowl?
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called the Broncos the “Top Trade Destination” for Henry after the Ravens fell to 4-5 with a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night, which may have turned them into sellers.
“It’s not especially hard to see why the Denver Broncos have been mentioned as a potential suitor for just about every running back on the market,” Davenport wrote on November 6. “The Broncos got a good performance from rookie Jonah Coleman in last week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs. But for the season the Broncos are averaging just 92.6 rushing yards per game — 26th in the NFL. J.K. Dobbins is averaging less than 3.5 yards per carry. RJ Harvey is on injured reserve. So far this season, the 6-2 Broncos have been able to mostly overcome their offensive deficiencies. But as the team moves deeper into the season and then the playoffs, those deficiencies could be Denver’s undoing … unless they are addressed.”
Price Considerably Lower for Henry Than Taylor
Several reports have linked the Broncos to the trade pursuit of another NFL All-Pro running back with Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor, but the price is reportedly 4 picks in the next draft — they are trying to get the same value as the Carolina Panthers got in a trade for San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey in 2022.
For Henry, the Broncos might be able to get away with a 2nd- and 4th-round pick.
Ravens Ignore Simple Formula to Winning Games
The Ravens ignored a simple formula to winning games that’s worked in all four of their victories this season — getting NFL All-Pro Derrick Henry at least 20 carries.
In the four games the Ravens have won, Henry has had at least 20 carries. Against the Jaguars, he had 17 carries.
Even worse, the Ravens’ refusal to do the simplest thing possible comes following a week in which an NFL team won a game with zero passing yards when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers, 16-0, becoming the first team to win a game with zero completions since the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 29, 1974.
Ravens Trade Pitch Sends RB Derrick Henry to AFC Contender