Ravens’ 242-Pound Defender Made Bold Trey Hendrickson Week 7 Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens enter Week 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals with extra motivation to beat them, including their edge rusher, Trey Hendrickson.

Before signing with the Ravens this offseason, Hendrickson was a multi-time Pro Bowl pass rusher for the Bengals. After a contract dispute with Cincinnati, he signed elsewhere, choosing Baltimore.

Hendrickson will bring extra motivation to beat his old team. That might lead to what is now being boldly predicted about him.

Baltimore Ravens Defender Delivered Bold Prediction on Trey Hendrickson

Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson spoke with reporters on Wednesday about Hendrickson. Simpson shared his bold prediction for the Bengals Week 7 game.

“Trey is a great leader. He’s a guy who flies around and, man, I am excited to see him against his former team. The things he do in practice, the way he rushed the passer and just how he get off the ball. I mean, I believe that this game for him is about to be like one of those ones, like multiple sack games. So I’m calling it. I’m excited to see the celebration he does, you know? So I’m excited.”

In four games this year, Hendrickson racked up 5 tackles, 4 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. He made four Pro Bowls with the Bengals and has posted 83 career sacks.

Trey Hendrickson Could Be in For Monster Week 7 With Ravens

Hendrickson has had an up-and-down season so far, but he has shown he can put pressure on the quarterback. Part of the problem is that his finger injury has cost him two games this year.

Once he gets healthy and consistent, the Ravens should have a true weapon on defense. Even with just two sacks, Hendrickson has already shown that his pressure alone is making a difference for this defense.

This was one of the worst pass-rushing units in the NFL last year. While the 2026 season has not been perfect, they are at least trending in the right direction because of Hendrickson.

The Ravens’ biggest concern is their secondary, which has been weak for much of the season. That’s why The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec gave them a C+ on his progress report.

“Expectations were high here, and they should be. Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins are former first-round picks. Chidobe Awuzie is an accomplished veteran. The Ravens also have young talent behind them. Awuzie has barely gotten on the field, and Keyon Martin and Chandler Rivers have taken turns in the slot with mixed results. Humphrey and Wiggins have been generally reliable, but the secondary as a whole has endured coverage breakdowns, missed tackles, key penalties and a lack of playmaking. The Ravens still don’t have an interception from a cornerback. They need to start getting clutch pass breakups or takeaways late in games.”

If the Ravens want to beat the Bengals, they will need their four-time Pro Bowler to do it. Hendrickson can make or break a game.