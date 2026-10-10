Ravens’ 178-Tackle Defender Got Brutal $17K News Before Falcons Game

The Baltimore Ravens have an interesting Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons to look forward to, with some team changes.

Baltimore will play with two of its highest-paid players, Lamar Jackson and Trey Hendrickson. Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury, while Hendrickson has a finger injury.

It won’t be an easy game for the Ravens without two of their stars, but they have strong support. One of their top supporting cast members will have to pay a heavy price for a mistake he made in the Week 4 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Baltimore Ravens Starter Facing Massive Fine

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – OCTOBER 04: Linebacker Trenton Simpson #32 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported multiple fines for players league-wide for penalties in Week 4. Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson was on the list and faced the heaviest penalty: a $17,911 fine.

Simpson has started all four games this season at inside linebacker. He has racked up 26 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 interception, 1 pass deflection, and 1 fumble recovery.

Throughout the last four seasons, Simpson has started 23 of the 53 games. He’s put up 178 tackles.

Trenton Simpson Punished Before the Ravens-Falcons Week 5 Game

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Sanoussi Kane #21 celebrates with Trenton Simpson #32 and Jay Higgins IV #49 of the Baltimore Ravens after recovering a blocked punt during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Simpson has played a key role in this Ravens defense over the first four games of the season. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has called him the unit’s best player.

Throughout the season, the linebacker position has seen some injuries. Simpson has stepped up and kept the unit going.

Baltimore will need him to stay focused against a strong Falcons team. Simpson will face off against one of the best running backs in the NFL, Bijan Robinson. The Ravens’ linebackers will have to hold down one of the league’s best rushing attacks.

They will have to do it without some key players. Guys like Simpson will have to step up and bring Robinson down on first contact. He is a great, instinctive linebacker who can get the job done. It will take all 11 Ravens defenders, though, to ensure they leave Week 5 with a 4-1 record.