Ravens’ Trenton Simpson Reveals Key Change Behind AFC-Leading Breakout

He’s the most-productive defensive player in the AFC, but that’s no accident for Trenton Simpson, not after the Baltimore Ravens’ inside linebacker made a key change this offseason that’s inspiring his breakout performances in 2026.

Simpson told all after logging a team-high nine tackles and snatching an interception in Week 4. His efforts didn’t just help the Ravens hang on for a 24-18 win over the Tennessee Titans, Simpson’s numbers also put him above every other defensive playmaker in the conference.

He’s now “The only player in the AFC with 20+ tackles, 5+ TFL and an INT this season,” per Baltimore Ravens Communications.

Those stats represent quite the turnaround for a player many expected the Ravens to cut this offseason. That likely didn’t happen because Simpson won over a new coaching staff by changing his approach in a significant way.

The third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft revealed he “dedicated my life to the game. I finally feel like I have been playing with the confidence in who I am,” per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Simpson’s greater focus has been shown by his “coming into the office early to meet with Inside Linebackers Coach Tyler Santucci.”

He’s remastering the art of his position, but Simpson is also benefitting from the Ravens’ new plans for his diverse skill-set.

Trenton Simpson’s Feasting in New Schemes

Simpson’s always offered intriguing versatility. The 6-foot-2, 242-pounder combines classic middle linebacker size with safety-like speed in space.

Former Clemson stud Simpson has also spent time as an edge-rusher in a Ravens uniform. That was to cover injuries for ex-head coach John Harbaugh, but the latter’s replacement, “Jesse Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are using Simpson’s complete skill set,” according to Glenn Erby of Ravens Wire.

Erby pointed out how Simpson’s “versatility allows Baltimore to move him around the formation instead of limiting him to a traditional off-ball linebacker role.”

This multi-faceted approach is helping Simpson binge on turnovers. Including when he picked off this Cam Ward pass against the Titans.

The theft was the signature play of another stellar showing in coverage from Simpson. He’s taking his skills in this area up a notch by allowing just 1.7 yards per completion. Receivers are having a tough time separating from Simpson, evidenced by his giving up only 1.3 yards per target, per Pro Football Reference.

Simpson is finding the ball more frequently both in the air and on the ground in 2026. His growing opportunistic streak helped the 25-year-old recover this fumble against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Plays like these are why Minter is full of praise for Simpson’s performances. Minter will also be delighted Simpson’s improvement is turning an unlikely position into the undisputed strength of this Ravens’ defense.

Ravens Have New Strength on Defense

The Ravens looked like they had a problem at inside linebacker entering the season. All-Pro veteran Roquan Smith appeared to be a spent force, while Simpson had never really made the grade, and 2025 breakout candidate Teddye Buchanan was recovering from a torn ACL.

Fast forward a couple of months, and the narrative has flipped for the Ravens’ inside linebackers. Smith is back to playing at a high level, the light’s gone on for Simpson, and Buchanan has returned to the field.

Simpson has been the true catalyst. His budding banner campaign is propelling the position group to new heights.

Minter and Weaver now have a trio of dynamic and flexible athletes to build fluid, opponent-specific schemes around.