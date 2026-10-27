Ravens’ 326-Pound Enforcer Named Team’s Best 2026 Offseason Addition

The Baltimore Ravens might not be in the best shape right now, but they have plenty to build on for the future.

Despite a 4-3 record, several of the Ravens’ offseason additions have stepped up to the plate. Guys like Trey Hendrickson and John Simpson have been key players, adding stability to the lineup.

Baltimore is also getting some good production from the 2026 rookie class lately. One is emerging as the best of the group and the best overall offseason addition.

Baltimore Ravens Rookie Turning Into Best Offseason Addition

ESPN released its latest NFL power rankings, with the Ravens at 13. As part of the rankings, team reporters had to name the team’s best offseason addition. Jamison Hensley named rookie first-round pick Vega Ioane.

“Ioane, the No. 14 pick, was selected to upgrade the Ravens’ right guard spot, but he impressed the team by how he came to its rescue. After three centers were placed on IR, Ioane started three games at the position, where he played at a high level. ‘I do not know who votes for Rookie of the Year and all that stuff, but he is a very impactful rookie for our team that has done things that I do not know that any rookies have ever done,’ coach Jesse Minter said earlier this month. There is some injury concern with Ioane, who hurt his knee in the first quarter Sunday and did not return.”

This season, Ioane has made a major impact as the Ravens’ right guard and center. In 225 pass-blocking snaps, he has allowed 8 pressures, 2 quarterback hits, and 1 sack, while committing 3 penalties.

Pro Football Focus graded him at 68.7 overall, ranking eighth out of 67 eligible centers. He also earned a 57.0 pass-blocking grade (ranked 23rd) and a 71.4 run-blocking grade (ranked seventh).

Ravens Hoping Vega Ioane’s Latest Injury Won’t Affect His Season

In the Ravens’ 35-13 Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Ioane suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said on Monday they aren’t sure how severe it is yet and won’t know more until Wednesday.

Emory Jones filled in for Ioane for the rest of the game and could stay at right guard for now. That would be a big loss to the Ravens since the rookie has been so good this season.

The Ravens have more injuries; they hope for good news this week. They are still waiting to see how quarterback Lamar Jackson will be after missing the last three games with his ankle injury. If Jackson and Ioane bounce back and are in the lineup for their Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore will be in good shape.