Buffalo Bills Handed Bad News on Pursuit on Top Trade Target Ahead of Deadline

The Buffalo Bills were expected to add to their defense ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, but they might not get their top trade target.

Buffalo’s secondary has been an issue, and the team is urged to acquire some safety help, especially after the team released C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The Bills are on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills May Not Trade For Amani Hooker

Buffalo has been heavily linked to Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker, who is considered their top trade target.

However, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed on Monday that the Titans plan to keep Hooker, which would be a big blow to Buffalo.

“Jaguars swung big at safety but aren’t only ones in that market. Bills have scanned the safety pool of late. My sense is Budda Baker would welcome chance to play for contender if AZ entertains talks (big if). Tennessee has calls on Amani Hooker but wants to keep him,” Fowler wrote on X.

If Hooker is indeed off the board, the Bills could turn their attention to Budda Baker, who would be a great get. He likely would cost more to acquire, but Buffalo should be trying to get one of them.

Hooker is a perfect fit for the Bills as he’s leading the NFL in interceptions this season with 5, tied with Xavier McKinney. He would be a great addition to the secondary, and perhaps Buffalo can convince the Titans to move Hooker before Tuesday’s deadline.

Hooker Called ‘Home Run Fit’ for Buffalo

Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Hooker is considered the top target for the Bills.

Bills reporter Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic named Hooker a home run fit for Buffalo.

“This is a home run fit. The Bills need an upgrade at safety, and Hooker is an ideal target for Beane. At 28 and playing at an elite level, Hooker is signed through 2028 with no guaranteed money after this year and would add about $4.7 million to this year’s cap. Beane values term control. On the field, Hooker pairs well with Cole Bishop and can play nickel if needed,” Buscaglia wrote.

Although it is a great fit, the Titans don’t have plans to trade Hooker which would be a massive disappointment.