Bills Make Decision on DJ Moore’s Playing Status Ahead of Week 8 Matchup With Ravens: Report

The Buffalo Bills are looking to stay in the win column as they return from their bye week on Sunday to face the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium, and they have some good news.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that wide receiver DJ Moore is expected to play vs. the Ravens.

“Bills WR D.J. Moore, who has missed the past two games due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play today vs. the Ravens,” Schefter wrote on X.

Moore Has Played in Four Games This Season

Moore suffered a shoulder injury in the Bills’ Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots. He missed the last two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders, so it will be good to see him back on the field.

The Bills haven’t gotten much out of Moore this season, as he has only appeared in four of the six games. In two of those games, he left with an injury. Besides the loss to New England, Moore also left the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury, but he didn’t miss Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This season, Moore has recorded 12 receptions for 178 yards and one touchdown. In the two full games he played, he had five receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 1 and six receptions for 67 yards against the Chargers.

It does seem like Josh Allen trusts Moore, but they need to see him on the field more often.

Joe Brady Spent Time With Moore in Carolina

The Buffalo Bills made a big decision this offseason, trading for Moore and sending a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the veteran wide receiver. Many people believed it was an overpayment to give up such a high pick for Moore, who had just finished a season where he played all 17 games, recording only 50 receptions for 682 receiving yards and six touchdowns. However, head coach Joe Brady, who knew Moore from their time together with the Carolina Panthers, did not see much decline in his performance.

“You try not to go into it and be like, ‘Hey, I remember what the player was and let’s just do it.’ It’s natural in football,” Brady said, in March, via NFL.com. “Five years is a long time. But the player that I turned on the tape wasn’t any different in terms of the way that he moved, the skill set, the opportunity, the big plays, using him in a bunch of different ways. I saw that, and I didn’t see a guy that has had any drop-off. I saw a guy that there’s a clear vision for how we’re going to utilize him and get the ball in his hands. I know him and Josh, there’s been a lot of work this offseason getting them on the same page, but I’m really excited about where that’s gonna go.”

Brady was the offensive coordinator in Carolina from 2020 to 2021, which was Moore’s third and fourth season in the NFL. Under Brady with the Panthers, Moore played in 32 games and recorded 159 receptions for 2,350 yards and eight touchdowns.