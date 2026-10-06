Bills Urged to Trade for $15 Million CB to Shore Up Struggling Secondary

The Bills had their first loss on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots 29-26. Although Buffalo is 3-1 to start the season, concerns remain about its defense.

Buffalo has allowed over 25 points in three of its first four games, giving up 31 points to the Houston Texans in Week 1, 31 to the Detroit Lions in Week 2, and 29 in Week 4. If the Bills don’t turn their defense around quickly, it could catch up to them and cost them a chance to win the AFC East for the second straight season. Bills On SI’s Owen Klein has suggested that adding cornerback Amik Robertson could help improve Buffalo’s defense.

“Four weeks into the season, Robertson is looking like one of the biggest steals of the 2026 NFL offseason,” Klein wrote on Monday. “He leads the league with seven passes defensed and is on pace for about 110 tackles, which would be 17 more than Cooper DeJean, last year’s tackles leader among cornerbacks. The seventh-year man out of Louisiana Tech was signed to a two-year, $15.02 million contract in the offseason, and his 84.6 Pro Football Focus grade is third-best among NFL corners.

“Robertson’s performance has been no fluke, as he’s gone against Dallas’ dynamic receiver duo and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, in the first quarter of the season.”

Robertson Signed With the Commanders This Past Offseason

The Commanders signed Robertson to a two-year, $15 million deal this offseason. He has been in the league for seven seasons. Robertson spent his first four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, then signed with the Lions for two seasons, and now plays for Washington.

Buffalo should consider trading for Robertson, but the Commanders might not agree to the deal. Even though Washington is currently 1-3, starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has played only six quarters. He injured his elbow on the final play of the first half against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 and hasn’t played since.

Daniels could return in Week 5 against the New York Giants. If Daniels returns and leads the team to victories, the Commanders could become playoff contenders.

Bills Will Play a Great Offense in Week 5

The Bills need to address their secondary issues as they prepare to play the Rams on “Monday Night Football” in Week 5. Los Angeles boasts two of the NFL’s best receivers: Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Adams has recorded 22 receptions for 390 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season, while Nacua has 14 receptions for 199 yards in just two games, missing Weeks 2 and 3 while dealing with a “pre-hernia.” However, Nacua returned in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles and had nine receptions for 125 yards in a comeback win.

The Bills need to make Week 5 a potentially high-scoring game if they want to leave Los Angeles with a win. They can do that with Josh Allen, who has led Buffalo to score over 20 points in each of its four games this season.