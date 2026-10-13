Bills RB James Cook ‘Distraught’ After Critical Mistake in Rams Win

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was bailed out after a late fumble against the Los Angeles Rams, but wasn’t taking the mistake lightly despite the team’s thrilling win.

Cook had two fumbles in the team’s 37-34 overtime win, losing one late in the extra period, and was reportedly “distraught” on the field after the game. The reigning NFL rushing champion has struggled with ball security this season, and his mistake on Monday nearly sank the Bills.

James Cook Hit Hard After Late Fumble

As Syracuse.com reporter Ryan Talbot noted, Cook was visibly unhappy after the team’s win.

“James Cook looks absolutely distraught leaving the field, despite Buffalo winning it in overtime,” Talbot wrote. “Cook needs to figure something out, but he’s also the reason this offense moved the ball in big chunks for much of this game.”

Cook now has four total fumbles this season, with two lost. He was stripped of the ball earlier in Monday’s game, but the Bills were able to recover.

ESPN reporter Bill Barnwell noted that Cook’s struggles stretch back to last season.

“That’s 11 fumbles for James Cook since the start of 2025. No other back has more than six over that same timespan,” Barnwell shared in a post on X.

Cook had a strong performance outside of the two fumbles, rushing 25 times for 111 yards with two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Josh Allen took over late, however, with his strongest rushing performance of the season. He rushed 10 times for 121 yards and a touchdown, also completing 12-of-19 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Bills Leaned on Special Teams

Though the Bills struggled on defense against Matthew Stafford and the supercharged Rams offense, they got some critical plays from the special teams. Backup running back Ray Davis took the opening kickoff for 70 yards, setting up the team’s field goal drive even after the offense failed to get a first down.

Though kicker Tyler Bass missed an extra point, he went 3-for-3 on field goals including the 49-yard game-winner in overtime. And the most critical play of the day came from edge rusher Greg Rousseau, who blocked what would have been the game-winning field goal from the Rams in overtime.

The Bills moved to 4-1 with the win and won’t be returning to Buffalo for another week. They travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Sunday and have decided to remain on the West Coast for the week.