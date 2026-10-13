Bills’ Josh Allen Joins Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady With Milestone Victory Over Rams

The Buffalo Bills pulled off a thrilling 37-34 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, a significant milestone for quarterback Josh Allen. With this win, Allen reached 100 career wins, including playoff wins, joining an elite group. He is now the fourth quarterback in NFL history to achieve 100 wins in his first nine seasons, alongside Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.

“Josh Allen now joins Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady as the only QBs in NFL history to reach 100 career wins (including playoffs) in their first 9 seasons,” Bills PR wrote on X.

Allen had a night to remember for his 100th career win, throwing for 210 yards and one touchdown while also gaining yards on the ground, rushing for 121 yards and one score on 10 carries.

Allen Now Is Looking for Something All of Brady, Mahomes, and Wilson Have

While it was awesome to see Allen join the elite company by locking up his 100th win on Monday, he still isn’t in the same class as Brady, Mahomes, or Wilson because they all have something Allen hasn’t achieved yet.

Allen has yet to win a Super Bowl, while Brady, Mahomes, and Wilson have all won at least one. Wilson won one Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, while Brady won six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes has won three with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s bad enough that Allen hasn’t won a Super Bowl, but he hasn’t even been to the big game.

Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl five times, Brady went 10 times, and Wilson went twice.

Mahomes, Brady and Wilson All Won a Ring by Their Second Season as a Starter

The cool thing about Mahomes, Brady and Wilson is that they all won a Super Bowl ring by the end of their second season as a starter.

Brady won the Super Bowl in his second NFL season in 2001, while Wilson won a Super Bowl in his second full season as a starter during the 2013-14 campaign. Mahomes won a Super Bowl in his third NFL season, but it was his second as a starter in 2019-20, after sitting behind Alex Smith as a rookie in 2017-18.

Allen is far behind all three of these quarterbacks since he hasn’t reached a Super Bowl and he just turned 30. However, he still has plenty of time to get that ring if he stays healthy and plays as he has in the last few years.