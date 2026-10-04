Bills QB Josh Allen Assigns Blame for Game-Changing Patriots Mistake

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is pointing the finger at himself after a late-game mistake sealed a loss to the New England Patriots.

Allen had the chance to drive the Bills for a tie or win after the Patriots scored a touchdown in the final two minutes of Sunday’s game, but instead threw an interception into triple coverage to ice the game. After the 29-26 loss, a despondent Allen took blame for the mistake.

Josh Allen Takes Blame for Late Turnover

Speaking to reporters after the game, Allen said he should have thrown the ball away when facing pressure on a second-down play during his team’s final drive.

“Should throw that one out of bounds, live to fight another day,” Allen said.

The Bills had scored a go-ahead touchdown earlier in the fourth quarter when Allen connected with wide receiver Keon Coleman. The Bills missed a two-point conversion, leaving the score at 26-21.

The Patriots then drove 73 yards on eight plays, taking advantage of an injury-struck Bills defense, for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Bills had the ball with three timeouts and a chance to drive for a game-tying field goal or go-ahead touchdown, but Allen’s interception effectively ended the game. After the Patriots converted a first down on the next drive, they were able to kneel to run out the clock.

Though Allen had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown in the game, he also threw his third interception in the last two games.

Josh Allen Facing Criticism

Others joined Allen in the criticism, noting his propensity for mistakes over the last two weeks.

“What was Josh Allen thinking on this interception? Hero ball play,” noted Yahoo Sports reporter Kevin O’Connor. “Made a handful of poor decisions today, especially that backwards ‘pass’ that should’ve been called intentional grounding for a safety. Drake Maye looked like the more mature quarterback today, and I love it!”

The Bills now have an extra day of rest before taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.