Aaron Donald Fights Multiple Bills Players During Rams Monday Night Football Game

Things got heated on Monday Night Football during the Buffalo Bills‘ primetime showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. Aaron Donald did not take kindly to the play of several Bills offensive lineman with less than one minute remaining in the first half.

Donald got into an altercation with Bills lineman O’Cyrus Torrence after a play was whistled dead for a delay of game penalty. The Rams star grabbed Torrence’s face mask as the two players exchanged shoves.

Bills offensive lineman Tylan Grable attempted to break up the altercation. This led Donald to turn his wrath towards Grable before others stepped in to stop it.

The scuffle did not lead to any personal fouls.

Here’s a look at the Monday Night Football fight that has fans buzzing.



Rams Star Aaron Donald Abruptly Ended His Retirement to Return to the NFL

Donald previously made headlines for surprisingly ending his retirement. The star had not played in an NFL game since January 2024, before joining the Rams this season.

“Their offense and defense complement each other well,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen told reporters prior to facing Donald and the Rams.

“… (Trent) McDuffie is a heck of a player, Aaron Donald is Aaron Donald.. They present a lot of challenges.”

Aaron Donald Compared Josh Allen to a ‘Futuristic’ Ben Roethlisberger Before Bills-Rams Game

Heading into the Monday Night Football clash, Donald’s status was in doubt amid an injury, but the star was cleared to play. Donald wasted no time with what appeared to be an early sack on Allen, but the play did not count as a result of a penalty.

The Rams defender compared Allen to former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“He’s a playmaker,” Donald said of Allen, per New York Post. “I think my first time playing him was 2020.

“I think that was his first breakout year or whatever. I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s a different type of player.’”

Bills HC Joe Brady & Rams HC Sean McVay Are 2 of the Younger NFL Head Coaches

Joe Brady and Sean McVay have had similar paths to becoming an NFL head coach. Both McVay and Brady landed a head coaching gig at an early age.

The Rams hired McVay in 2017 at the age of 30. Brady turned 37 years old in September and praised McVay for his accomplishments.

“It’s pretty damn impressive,” Brady said of McVay’s career, per Associated Press.

“There’s a reason he is who he is, and he’s going to go down as one of the greatest coaches and one of the greatest minds.”