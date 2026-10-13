Major NFL Punishment Decision Looms as Rams $56 Million Vet Punches Bills Star

It was an eventful Monday Night Football matchup as the Buffalo Bills escaped with an overtime win in a thrilling primetime contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Things once again turned physical as a new video showed Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson punching Bills star pass rusher Bradley Chubb while the two teams shared the field postgame.

It is unclear what prompted Jackson’s punch, but the two NFL vets were seen exchanging words before things turned physical. The NFL is reviewing the video, and Jackson could face punishment for the incident.

“The NFL will review video of Alaric Jackson’s punch thrown at Bradley Chubb for potential discipline,” The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones detailed in an October 13, 2026, message on X.

“There’s almost no question punishment of some sort will be handed down, and a one-game suspension cannot be ruled out for Jackson.”

Here’s a look at the incident that the NFL is reviewing for a punishment decision.



New Video Shows Rams OL Alaric Jackson Punching Bills Star Bradley Chubb After Monday Night Football Game

The video emerged during ESPN’s “SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt” showing the heated exchange. Van Pelt attempted to provide some added context to the video during the broadcast.

“We’re gonna see, it’s Bradley Chubb, and it looks like we’ve got Aleric Jackson, I believe, from the Rams,” Van Pelt noted. “And we’re exchanging jerseys, and obviously somebody’s friendly with from Buffalo, and Chubb had something to say, and then now, hold on, pop, gets hit, knocked his hat off, and thankfully everybody’s like, we don’t need any of that. Let’s get the hell out of here.

“And obviously something was said, and it’s unfortunate, but you got a high-leverage situation, you got a bunch of pissed off people, frankly, because someone’s gonna leave this game on the wrong end of it,” Van Pelt continued.

“I have no idea what happened, but I mean… thankfully it got sorted.”

The NFL Could Suspend Alaric Jackson for Punching Bradley Chubb After Bills-Rams Game

It will be worth watching to see if the NFL suspends Jackson. The league could also simply levy a heavy fine for the punch.

Jackson is on a three-year, $56.3 million contract slated to go through the 2027 season. Tempers also flared earlier in the game as Aaron Donald had an altercation with Bills offensive linemen O’Cyrus Torrence and Tylan Grable.

Bills Star Bradley Chubb: ‘Somebody Swung, But Hey, That’s Not on Me to Tell Who’

Rams tight end Colby Parkinson pulled Jackson away after the punch was thrown. Chubb revealed his view of how the events unfolded that led to the altercation.

“It’s just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game,” Chubb told the California Post regarding the punch, per ESPN. “And, you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled.

“… Somebody swung, but hey, that’s not on me to tell who. There’s cameras out there. I just know, you know what I’m saying, I’m just ready for next week.”