Bills Urged to Trade for $52M WR With DJ Moore’s Health in Question

The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots, 29-26. One of the main concerns coming from the game was the injury to wide receiver DJ Moore. Moore left the game in the first half due to a shoulder injury. Although the injury doesn’t sound serious, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday night that it doesn’t appear to be a long-term issue right now; it doesn’t mean it couldn’t become a long-term one in the future.

“Bills WR D.J. Moore aggravated his shoulder injury during today’s loss to the Patriots, per source. It is not considered “a long-term issue as of right now,” Schefter wrote on X.

If Moore’s shoulder issue doesn’t improve by the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, the Bills may need to consider acquiring another wide receiver. Buffalo doesn’t need to go all in and trade away a first- or second-round pick, but bringing in a veteran receiver for a Day 3 pick would be worthwhile. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could be a name to watch.

Why the Bills Should Look to Trade for Jeudy

Jeudy has been in the NFL for seven seasons, spending his first four with the Denver Broncos before trading to the Cleveland Browns, where he has played the last three seasons.

The 27-year-old wide receiver was the Browns’ No. 1 target last season, but Cleveland added some big-time receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second. As a result, Concepcion and Boston are now the Browns’ No. 1 and No. 2 receivers, leaving Jeudy as the No. 3 receiver.

So far this season, Jeudy has appeared in five games, recording five receptions for 62 yards. The former first-round pick is on a three-year, $52.5 million deal through the 2027 season, meaning the Bills would have him for the rest of this season and next unless they decide to release him after the season.

Buffalo and Cleveland made a wide receiver trade before the 2024 trade deadline when the Browns sent Amari Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bills in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Although the Browns are 3-1, they are still one of the youngest teams in the NFL and are looking to acquire more draft assets for the future. Jeudy isn’t part of the Browns’ long-term plans, so if he has trade value, they may consider moving him for the right price.

DJ Moore Hurt His Shoulder In Week 2

Moore’s shoulder injury has progressed since Week 2, when he left the game in the first half against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder issue. He didn’t miss the Bills’ Week 3 win over the Chargers, but his shoulder issue may linger throughout the season. That’s why the Bills should consider adding a veteran wide receiver before the trade deadline, in case Moore cannot return to 100% and misses time down the road.