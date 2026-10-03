NFL Announces Punishment for Bills’ $43M Defender Before Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills were able to come away with a Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers to move to 3-0, but one player was also fined a hefty amount.

According to the NFL’s Football Operations and Accountability page, pass rusher Bradley Chubb has been fined $17,911 as a result of a late hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

The fine was listed under the ‘hit on a quarterback’ section, which happened on the Chargers’ first offensive play of the game at the 14:44 mark in the first quarter.

No Chargers player was given a fine from that game.

Bradley Chubb Has Been A Major Addition for the Bills

Ever since the Bills signed Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million deal this offseason, it’s paid dividends for the team.

Through three games, Chubb already has two sacks, eight hurries, and 13 total pressures. Greg Rousseau has taken up most of the spotlight, and rightfully so, but part of his success should be attributed to the addition of Chubb on the opposite side.

“You know, it is re-energizing to get to a city and a team and organization who has expectations of not just the first round, not just the second round,” Chubb said this offseason. “You know, being in the long haul in the playoff run, playing far into January.”

Greg Rousseau Named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

For those who may have missed it, Greg Rousseau was named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for September after having an extremely dominant start to the 2026 season.

Through the first three games, Rousseau already tallied six sacks (leads NFL), three forced fumbles, 15 tackles, and eight tackles for loss.

He became just the third player in NFL history to record three consecutive games with at least two sacks, joining Mark Gastineau (1984) and Kevin Greene (1998).

“He’s confident right now,” head coach Joe Brady said regarding Rousseau. “I think that’s where he’s at right now. I’m gonna remind him tomorrow – no one gives a damn. Let’s do it again tomorrow.”

His teammate Deone Walker also had some comments, adding, “He’s great. That’s my founding Titan brother. It’s so easy to play with him because he’s so long that, if he makes the inside move, I can see that so easily to just wrap up off of him. It’s so easy for him to get up off his spot that it makes my job ten times easier.”

The hope is that both Rousseau and Bradley Chubb continue to make an impact on defense.