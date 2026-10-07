Buffalo Bills Take Close Look at 4 Cornerbacks Amid Christian Benford Injury News

The Buffalo Bills are taking a close look at four cornerbacks amid their injury news to Christian Benford.

Benford didn’t play against the New England Patriots due to an injury, and his status for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams is unclear.

Buffalo also has some cornerback issues as Maxwell Hairston struggled a ton against New England.

Buffalo Bills Work Out 4 Cornerbacks

With Benford dealing with an injury and Hairston struggling, Buffalo took a look at four cornerbacks.

The Bills worked out four cornerbacks on Tuesday and signed one to their practice squad.

“The Bills hosted four defensive backs on tryouts today including Tre… Hawkins. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Miles Battle, A.J. Woods (signed to P.S.), Tre Hawkins,” Ryan Talbot wrote on X.

The Bills did sign A.J. Woods to their practice squad on Tuesday. Woods played college football at Pittsburgh and has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles (2024), Denver Broncos (2025), and the Atlanta Falcons (also 2025). He’s yet to appear in an NFL game, though, after going undrafted in 2024.

As for the other three cornerbacks Buffalo hosted, Hawkins was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New York Giants. He’s appeared in 20 NFL games, recording 45 tackles and an interception.

Armour-Davis, meanwhile, played college football at Alabama and was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He’s appeared in 30 NFL games, recording 54 tackles.

The final cornerback the Bills worked out was Battle, who went undrafted in 2024. He’s spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins. He’s recorded 5 tackles in his NFL career.

Interestingly, the Bills opted to sign Woods, the lone player who’s yet to appear in an NFL game. However, Buffalo must have been impressed with Woods to add him to their practice squad.

The Bills had an open practice squad spot after the Arizona Cardinals signed offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. off Buffalo’s practice squad.

Buffalo Has Faith in Maxwell Hairston

Against the Patriots, Bills starting cornerback Maxwell Hairston struggled a ton.

Hairston was a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and was picked apart by New England. It was a massive disappointment, but despite his struggles, Bills head coach Joe Brady still has confidence in the young corner.

“We just have to continue to grow as players and figure out, ‘Hey, what can I do better?’ A lot of times it’s just focusing on the detail and the technique and understanding, ‘How can I do my job right here,’ and not worrying about anything outside (like) what’s being said about me, how I played, any of that stuff,” Brady said.

“I’ve got all the confidence (in Hairston). I said it yesterday. There’s a reason he stayed out there because I believe there’s going to be an opportunity he was going to go make a play. He’s going to be out there this Monday, and he’s going to make a play.”

The Bills will have to get better production from their secondary against the Rams.