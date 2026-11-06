Buffalo Bills Get Concerning Injury News on Multiple Starters Ahead of Vikings Game

The Buffalo Bills got some concerning injury news on some key starters ahead of their Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Buffalo began practice on Thursday for their Monday Night game, and some starting offensive linemen were noticeably absent from practice.

The Bills are coming off a blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 6-1.

Buffalo Bills Dealing With O-Line Injuries

Getty Bills get concerning injury news on O-line.

The Bills had their first practice on Thursday, and the injury list was lengthy.

Not only did Buffalo have plenty of players listed on the injury report, but the team had two starting offensive linemen not practice due to injuries. Another was limited, which is causing some concern.

According to Bills reporter Jon Scott, starting left tackle Dion Dawkins didn’t practice, along with starting left guard Alec Anderson. Right tackle Spencer Brown was limited after he missed last week’s game against the Ravens due to an injury.

“Dion Dawkins missing practice today with a rib injury. Alec Anderson missing with an ankle injury – he was wearing a boot after Sunday’s game. Spencer Brown limited after missing this past game with a back injury. Bills offensive line banged up ahead of MNF,” Scott wrote on X.

Buffalo potentially being down three starting offensive linemen against the Vikings defense would be a major concern. However, this was just the first day of practice, so there is plenty of time for the offensive lineman to get healthier and suit up on Monday.

Minnesota’s defense is one of the best in the NFL, and defensive coordinator Brian Flores isn’t scared to call blitzes. If Buffalo does have to start three backup offensive linemen, Josh Allen will be forced to use his legs to scramble and make plays out of the pocket.

Buffalo Preparing for ‘Great’ Vikings Defense

The Bills began preparation for the Vikings, and the focus is on Minnesota’s defense.

Minnesota is led by its defense, and they can force turnovers, which the Bills have to be careful of.

“Obviously, it’s a great defense,” said Bills offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. “It’s going to be a lot of challenges for us, but I think that our communication with the preparation during the week has been really strong starting with (Assistant Offensive Line coach) Austin (Gund) and kind of going through all those things. I think that as a whole, not only the quarterback, but our offensive line has done a great job communicating and making sure we’re all on the same page.”

Buffalo enters the game as a 3-point favorite.