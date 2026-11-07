Dion Dawkins Handed Harsh Take on Buffalo Bills Future Amid Injury News

The Buffalo Bills may look to make changes to their offensive line next year, and this week’s game could offer a glimpse.

Buffalo faces major injury concerns, as starting left tackle Dion Dawkins and left guard Alec Anderson could be inactive for the game. If that is the case, swing tackle Tylan Grable would shift from right tackle – where he started in favor of Spencer Brown, who was injured – and start at left tackle.

The Bills are on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills Could Turn to Tylan Grable in Favor of Dion Dawkins

Buffalo drafted Tylan Grable in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of UCF, and he’s been a development for the team.

The Bills let Ryan Van Demark walk in free agency, as they had confidence that Grable would be the swing tackle. Now, after Grable played well last week, he could have a chance to start at left tackle on Monday Night.

Ahead of the game, Bills reporter Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic hinted at Buffalo potentially cutting Dawkins and giving Grable the starting job in 2027.

“If Dawkins can’t play, Grable will return to the starting lineup, and this time he’d be playing the position where he’d be most likely to earn a starting role in 2027,” Buscaglia wrote. “Dawkins’ play has declined over the last two years, and the Bills have a clear out from his deal in the offseason. He will be heading into his age-33 season in 2027, with no guaranteed money owed from the team. If the Bills decide to cut him, they would save more than $11 million on the cap.

“If Dawkins can’t suit up against the Vikings, they’ll get to see how Grable operates against the most well-coached, pressuring defense in the NFL. And, if Grable holds his own or better, this will be a roster situation to monitor. But first, we have to see if Dawkins can play Monday, and if he can’t, how Grable performs in the same role.”

Dawkins’ play has declined, and they would save money by cutting him. So, this could very well be the last year for Dawkins in Buffalo.

Dawkins Hopeful to Play

Despite Dawkins practicing due to a rib injury, he is hopeful he can play on Monday.

The starting left tackle gave a promising update after practice on Friday, as he said he’s going to try to be available.

“I’ve been winning my battles off the field to try and be available for Monday,” Dawkins said after missing practice for the second straight day.

However, after how well Grable played a week ago, the Bills could feel comfortable giving Dawkins time to rest and starting him at left tackle. Especially if Brown is back at right tackle.