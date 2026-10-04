DJ Moore Injury Update: Bills WR Heads to Locker Room Against Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are looking to improve to 4-0 on the season with a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, but they received bad news during the game about wide receiver DJ Moore.

Late in the first half, the Bills were in New England’s territory when Moore was injured. He got up and walked over to the blue medical tent. Several reporters wrote that Moore entered the tent at 2:09 p.m. EST and left for the locker room about six minutes later.

ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported at 2:18 p.m. EST that Moore is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return.

Moore had one reception on two targets for 11 yards and one rush for six yards before leaving the game.

The Bills updated Moore’s status after the half and listed him as doubtful to return.

This article will be updated with more information.