How to Watch Bills Play Rams on Monday Night Football: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams cap off Week 5 of the 2026 regular season with a primetime Monday Night Football game between two legit Super Bowl contenders.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Bills take on the Rams on the West Coast:

Who: Buffalo Bills (3-1) at Los Angeles Rams (2-2)

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Odds: LAR -3.5, O/U 54.5

The Bills are coming off their first loss of the season — a 29-26 home loss to the New England Patriots in Week 4.

The Rams are returning home after 2 weeks away. They lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 3 and rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

Bills-Rams Ready for Offensive Showdown

The Bills-Rams game on MNF should showcase two of the NFL’s best offenses.

From ESPN Insights: “The Rams and the Bills meet in LA tonight and the offenses should be on display. Entering Week 5, both teams rank at the top of multiple offensive categories. This will be the third time in MNF history that the previous two MVPs will face off.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named NFL MVP for the first time in 2024. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was named NFL MVP for the first time in 2025.

Last Bills-Rams Game Became Instant Classic

The last time the Bills and Rams met was in Week 14 of the 2024 regular season—a 44-42 Rams win that featured 902 yards of total offense and 53 first downs.

It was also the first time in NFL history that both teams scored over 40 points without either team committing a turnover.

If one player might put a dent in those hefty offensive plays, it might be Rams nose tackle and 3-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who missed the win over the Eagles with a back injury.

“Tonight is the ‘Are we for real or not’ game,” Bills superfan The Sports Bully wrote on their official X account. “Rams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders … who pose major matchup problems for the Bills on both sides. I don’t see a path to victory, too many holes.”