Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Made NFL History During Rams Game

The Buffalo Bills are on the road to play the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football in Week 5 NFL action.

In the game, Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen made NFL history after he rushed for another touchdown.

Buffalo was coming off a loss to the New England Patriots at home in Week 4.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Makes NFL History

In the Bills game against the Rams, Allen rushed for another touchdown on a tush push.

The rushing touchdown made NFL history, as the Bills PR noted on social media.

“Josh Allen is now the first quarterback in NFL history to record a rushing touchdown in each of his team’s first 5 games of a season,” Bills PR wrote on X.

Allen has been dominant this season and has had plenty of success against the Rams. He’s not only using his arm, but is also using his legs.

Entering the game, Allen has thrown for 1,039 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 118 yards and 7 touchdowns.

By rushing for another touchdown on Monday Night, Allen remains in 16th place all-time and is just 42 touchdowns behind third place. Meaning, it’s very likely Allen will end his career top-five in rushing touchdowns, if not top-three.

Former NFL Players Praise Josh Allen

As Allen continues to climb up the all-time rushing touchdowns lead, some former NFL players are impressed with what he’s done.

Former NFL running back Curtis Martin is impressed with what Allen is doing and climbing up the leaderboard.

“I think it’s great,” Martin said to The Athletic. “It’s a sign of how the game has evolved. That would almost be unheard of previously, but the quarterback is playing such an intricate role. When Michael Vick and Randall Cunningham were playing, it was something that people potentially would consider, but, with Josh in particular, he’s a specimen. When he arrived, he was the future of quarterbacks.”

Allen is a freak athlete who has made the Bills a perennial Super Bowl contender, and Martin knows Allen will pass him eventually.

“I’m just a fan of the progression of football,” Martin said. “So it doesn’t bother me that Josh Allen will more than likely pass me in touchdowns this year.”

All in all, Allen is just addding to his Hall of Fame resume.