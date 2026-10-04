Bills Announce Josh Allen News Hours Before Patriots Game

Josh Allen has a chance to make Buffalo Bills history against the New England Patriots in Week 4. The news comes with plenty of scrutiny regarding a potential Allen injury.

Heading into the Week 4 clash, Allen needs one more rushing touchdown to emerge as the franchise leader in the record books. The challenge for Allen is that the quarterback admitted that the team could be a bit more cautious on designed runs.

A receiving touchdown would also count, but Allen only has two receiving touchdowns during his NFL career.

“Josh Allen needs one touchdown today to establish a new franchise record,” the Bills detailed in an October 4, message on X.

“Allen currently has 87 career TDs (85 rushing, 2 receiving) and is tied with Andre Reed (86 receiving, 1 rushing) & Thurman Thomas (65 rushing, 22 receiving) for the most in team history.”

Whether is happens against the Patriots or another team, it is only a matter of time before Allen notches the franchise-record touchdown. The Bills are a 7-point favorite against the Patriots heading into the Week 4 game, per DraftKings.

Here’s what you need to know about Allen and the latest Bills news.

Josh Allen’s Injury: What Is Wrong With Bills QB?

Internet doctors have diagnosed Allen with a potential knee injury. Both the Bills and Allen have been quiet about a possible injury while hinting that the quarterback is less than 100%.

Allen admitted that he is aiming to do a better job of avoiding some of the hits he has sustained through the first month of the NFL season.

“Those sneaks aren’t as glamorous as everyone thinks they are,” Allen remarked in September 30, media session. “You’re putting yourself up to getting some nice little hits on you there.

“And I know that to do this as well as I want to play and to play as long as I want to play, I know that I have to limit those hits,” Allen added.

“And I haven’t been doing a great job of that early on this season. So just finding ways to, again, take those hits off me and getting touchdowns to other guys.”

Josh Allen Already Owns Multiple Bills Franchise Records

Allen already holds the record for total touchdowns (including touchdown passes) which was previously held by Jim Kelly. The Bills star also set single-season franchise records for passing touchdowns (37) and passing yards (4,544 yards) in 2020.

As for Allen’s potential injury, the star does not mind being a little banged up.

“I guess I’m a little sick because I do love this game,” Allen told reporters. “I love everything about it. I do enjoy waking up on a Tuesday feeling extremely sore, especially after a win.

“It means that you did what you could do and found a way to win a football game. You’re always going to feel more sore after the losses. But it does kind of put things in perspective,” Allen continued.

“When you do feel good, you feel that much better.”