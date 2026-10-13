Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Announces Career News Amid Bills Game

It was quite a Monday for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and wife, Hailee Steinfeld. The Bills were able to notch a thrilling overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Earlier in the day, Disney revealed the new trailer for “Hexed,” an animated film which Steinfeld has a starring role. Steinfeld is the voice of Billie Doe, the lead teenage witch in the movie.

“A world of witches is calling…Disney’s #Hexed is in theaters November 25,” Disney detailed announcing the trailer release in an October 12, 2026, Instagram post.

Disney tagged Steinfeld, Walton Goggins and Rashida Jones in the trailer. Bills fans can check out Allen’s wife and the star-studded cast when “Hexed” is released in theaters on November 25.

Here’s a look at the “Hexed” trailer that has fans buzzing.

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Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee Steinfeld, Has One of the Leading Roles in Disney’s New Animated Movie ‘Hexed’

Allen and Steinfeld are new parents as the couple announced the birth of their daughter Harper in April. Steinfeld admitted that being a new mother gave the role even more of an appeal given part of the film focuses on Doe’s relationship with her mother.

“It feels amazing,” Steinfeld told E! News during an August 15, feature interview. “The fact that this is a mother-daughter story is so special and it’s touched me so deeply, this story and this character of Billie.

“… I’m just so excited for my baby girl to see this one day, and for the world to see this and embrace these characters and this story for everything that it is. It is pure magic.”

Hailee Steinfeld Cheered on Josh Allen & Bills to Victory vs. Rams on Monday Night Football

Amid the trailer release, Steinfeld was also cheering on the Bills in Los Angeles. ESPN cut to Steinfeld in the stands as Allen led the Bills to victory.

“Just didn’t feel like I was in a rhythm [early], wasn’t taking some of the underneath stuff. Fighting mechanically some stuff right now that I’m working on,” Allen said after the Bills’ overtime win over the Rams, per ESPN.

“But I felt like in that second half I got into a rhythm. Guys made some plays. It’s awesome stuff.”

Josh Allen’s Wife, Hailee, Is Excited for ‘Hexed’ Given Her Role as a New Mom

The couple appears to be winning on and off the field. Steinfeld’s new film will release just in time for the holidays.

Here is how Disney describes the plot of “Hexed.”

“In ‘Hexed,’ an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (voice of Hailee Steinfeld) discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe,” Disney detailed.

“Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (voice of Rashida Jones), they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.”