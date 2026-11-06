Bills Linked to Move for Pro Bowl CB Amid Serious Secondary Struggles

Ahead of the team’s Monday night showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Bills currently rank as the NFL’s 30th ranked team in passing defense.

Jason LaCanfora, writing for Casino.org, projects that the Bills could make a move for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen ahead of the trade deadline.

“Corner Tariq Woolen is another name generating a lot of trade buzz, with Buffalo, Detroit, and Chicago among his potential destinations. Cornerbacks are always in high demand across the league, and Woolen’s contract makes him an affordable trade option for most teams.” LaCanfora wrote on Tuesday Nov. 3.

Bills Proposed to Add Riq Woolen Before Trade Deadline

2025 first rounder Maxwell Hairston lost his job to rookie Davison Igbinosun, who in turn has been decent for a rookie but has still made costly errors.

And on the other end Christian Benford has had a very shaky start to the season, although his play has improved somewhat over the past couple of weeks.

At least in the short term, the Bills’ secondary could be a serious thorn in their side when it comes to the postseason; as we all know, defense wins championships.

So it would make sense for Buffalo to make a deal for a cornerback who has done well this season and would be an immediate upgrade for a team that needs more consistent play on the perimeter.

Riq Woolen Makes Sense as a Trade Candidate for the Bills

Woolen would not cost more than a Day 3 draft pick, and the Bills are already set to have an extra compensatory fourth rounder from the loss of guard David Edwards this offseason.

The Bills may decide that, given their Super Bowl window feels like it is perennially open with Josh Allen, it is best to prioritize the development of their two young CBs, Igbinosun and Hairston.

But Allen is entering his prime and has no AFC Championships to show for it. The Bills front office may want to change that sooner rather than later lest they find themselves in a similar situation to former head coach Sean McDermott at the end of last season.