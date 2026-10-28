Bills Abruptly Cut Ties With $29 Million 145-Game Vet Days Before Ravens Game

The Buffalo Bills announced a series of roster moves ahead of the NFL Week 8 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens, and one veteran is on the move. Buffalo revealed the signing of two new players to the team’s practice squad and released two veterans to make room on the roster.

The Bills cut ties with veteran defensive tackle Austin Johnson a little more than one month after signing the defender. Buffalo signed Johnson to the team’s practice squad on September 23, and released the defensive tackle on October 27.

Additionally, the Bills released cornerback Anthony Kendall as one of the four roster moves.

“The Bills have re-signed CB A.J. Woods and DE Andre Jones Jr. to their practice squad,” Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino detailed in an October 27, message on X. “To make room, the team released CB Anthony Kendall & DL Austin Johnson.

“Tough business. Kendall just played 31 snaps as PS elevation vs. Rams. Now he’s looking for his next team.”

Johnson has played in 145 games during his 11 NFL seasons, including 56 starts. The veteran defender has earned $29.8 million over his NFL career.

Let’s explore the latest Bills news and rumors.

Bills News: Buffalo Announced 4 Roster Moves Before Ravens Game

The Bills signed linebacker Andre Jones and cornerback A.J. Woods to the team’s practice squad in corresponding roster moves. Buffalo has until November 10, to make a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Moraitis suggests the Bills could look to add a defender or wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline.

“It certainly wouldn’t hurt for the Bills to make an addition at any defensive position group, but the ones most in need are safety, cornerback and inside linebacker,” Moraitis wrote in an October 26, story titled, “Bills Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors For Buffalo With Two Weeks Left.”

“Maxwell Hairston and Dee Alford have been disappointments and rookie Davison Igbinosun needs more time to develop. At safety, Cole Bishop has only been OK and C.J. Gardner-Johnson hasn’t provided the level of play Buffalo needs,” Moraitis continued.

“… On offense, wide receiver is a position the Bills might explore an addition to. Joshua Palmer is a zero and DJ Moore is battling a shoulder injury that could linger all season.”

Ravens vs. Bills: QB Lamar Jackson Is Expected to Play Against Buffalo

All eyes are on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson who has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Jackson is expected to play, but the quarterback has had a bit of uncertainty surrounding his status.

“First of all, I expect, based on the people I’ve spoken with, that Lamar Jackson will play this week,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport detailed on “The Big Day” on October 27, per Yahoo Sports. “He will be on the field this week against the Buffalo Bills. I know we’ve been here before.

“This has been a two-to-three-week injury; he is through the third week. He is believed to be as close to 100% as he has been. And the Ravens do expect him to play, and based on the people I’m talking with, I expect him to play as well.”