Proposed NFL Trade Has Bills Land $52 Million Playmaker Amid Injury News

The Buffalo Bills may want to bring in reinforcements at wide receivers as NFL rumors are heating up ahead of the trade deadline on November 10. Buffalo’s star wideout D.J. Moore continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

“Bills WR D.J. Moore aggravated his shoulder injury during today’s loss to the Patriots, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted in an October 4, message on X. “It is not considered ‘a long term issue as of right now.'”

Moore does not appear in danger of missing time, but the Bills have had multiple receivers dealing with injuries during the first month of the NFL season. One name worth monitoring ahead of the NFL trade deadline is Cleveland Browns playmaker Jerry Jeudy.

The Browns are in the midst of a youth movement thanks to rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. Cleveland also has tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who is also looking like one of the best NFL players at the position.

Buffalo would be a logical landing spot for Jeudy as Josh Allen could use another veteran wide receiver.

Let’s explore what a potential Bills-Browns deal could look like ahead of the trade deadline.

Bills Rumors: NFL Trade Pitch for Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Is a Deal to Watch

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox estimates that Jeudy’s trade value is a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft. Not exactly a massive price for a solid veteran receiver.

The Bills send a Day 3 pick to the Browns in exchange for Jeudy, a player Cleveland is not utilizing. Everyone wins in the potential deal.

Jeudy’s 3-year, $52 million contract with the Browns is slated to run through the 2027 season. Knox makes the case for Jeudy being a potential trade candidate.

“‘Jeudy is being squeezed out. He could be had by the trade deadline,'” Schefter told NFL Sunday Countdown (beginning around the 46-second mark),” Knox detailed in an October 7, story titled, “2026 NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 5.”

“Jeudy is being ‘squeezed out’ of the offense by promising rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, who have quickly emerged as go-to targets. While Jeudy did play a role in Cleveland’s latest win, he’s caught just five of eight targets for 62 yards on the season,” Knox added.

“A 1,200-yard receiver and a Pro Bowler in 2024, Jeudy should interest receiver-needy teams, as should his 2026 base salary of $1.5 million.”

NFL Rumors: Marvin Harrison Jr. & Tyreek Hill Among Other WR Options for Bills

Time will tell just how aggressive the Bills will be ahead of the deadline. Buffalo has also been floated as a potential landing spot for free agent Tyreek Hill, but the Kansas City Chiefs are a heavy favorite to reunite with the playmaker.

Arizona Cardinals former touted prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. is another name to watch amid ongoing NFL rumors.

Jeudy has just five receptions for 62 yards through the first four games. Not exactly the kind of production expected from a $52 million wideout, but the veteran has not had many opportunities.