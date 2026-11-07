NFL Punishes Ravens Star for What He Did to Bills QB Josh Allen

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith got away with one on the field. He didn’t get away with it in the league office, however.

Smith drew outrage from Buffalo Bills fans after video showed him grabbing quarterback Josh Allen’s facemask and twisting his head on a goal-line touchdown during Buffalo’s 36-10 win last Sunday.

The play wasn’t flagged, which led some to call for the league to suspend him. On Saturday, the NFL did hand down a punishment.

The league didn’t suspend Smith, but it hit him where it hurts: his wallet. And it turns out the facemask on Allen (video here) wasn’t the only play from that game that cost him.

Roquan Smith Hit With 2 Fines From Bills Game

The NFL disciplined Smith with $17,911 fine for unnecessary roughness (facemask) on Allen. He was also fined another $17,911 for a hit on a defenseless player when he hit Bills wide receiver DJ Moore across the middle in the first quarter. That play wasn’t flagged either.

All told, Smith will pay $35,822 for his actions against Buffalo.

“Roquan Smith of the Ravens was fined $17,911 for his pulling of the helmet/facemask of Bills QB Josh Allen last Sunday,” Bills reporter Sal Capaccio reported. “The amount is because it was Smith’s second offense this season. He had previously been fined $11,941 for this same infraction in Week 2.”

The Allen play came on the Bills’ opening drive. After the Ravens stopped him on third down, Allen went back to the QB sneak on fourth down and pushed across the goal line. As he did, Smith grabbed his facemask and twisted his head with a lot of force.

Allen popped up and shoved Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, but he didn’t appear to be hurt. He stayed in the game and finished with two touchdown passes and a rushing score.

Bills head coach Joe Brady said he didn’t even know about the play until after the game. Once he saw it though, Brady said whether intentional or not, it’s “not something you want to see in football.” He added that he was surprised there was no penalty, while acknowledging, “That’s obviously not my place.”

Roquan Smith Has Done This Before

What made Smith’s play on Allen look even worse is that it wasn’t the first time he’s done it this season.

In Week 2, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough scored the game-winning touchdown on a fourth-down sneak in a 24-17 win in Baltimore. Officials missed a facemask by Smith on that play too, and the NFL later admitted the error by fining him $11,941.

That’s why some Bills fans felt a fine wasn’t enough this time.

“There’s dirty players, then there is Roquan Smith,” Dave Myers of the “Built in Buffalo” podcast said. “Dude should be suspended for trying to pull Josh Allen’s head off.”

Ravens fans saw it differently. They argued that the Bills are asking for contact by running their franchise QB on so many sneaks.

Either way, Smith has built up quite the rap sheet with the league office. He’s previously been fined for a horse-collar tackle against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 ($16,883 fine), a facemask against the Los Angeles Rams in 2023 ($10,927 fine), and roughing the passer against the Detroit Lions in 2023 ($16,391 fine).