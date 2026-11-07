Buffalo Bills Targeting 2 Positions in Trade Talks, Reveals Insider

The Buffalo Bills have put their focus on adding at two positions ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Buffalo has been widely expected to pursue defensive help as the Bills’ defense has been a major problem this season. Yet, with just days before the deadline, time is ticking for the Bills to make a move.

The Bills are on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

Buffalo Bills Looking at 2 Defensive Positions

Buffalo’s defense has started to look better, but it’s still an issue.

Ahead of the deadline, NFL insider Albert Breer of SI revealed Buffalo is looking for safety and cornerback help.

I had it in my last trade column, and will add it here—The Bills are still looking in to adding a piece on the defensive side of the ball. And specifically at corner and safety. https://t.co/CkjvAiQRLa — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 7, 2026

“I had it in my last trade column, and will add it here—The Bills are still looking in to adding a piece on the defensive side of the ball. And specifically at corner and safety,” Breer wrote on X.

Safety help makes plenty of sense, especially after the release of C.J. Gardner-Johnson. However, cornerback is a bit of a surprise as Christian Benford is a lockdown corner, while rookie Davison Igbinosun has looked good. Dee Alford is also playing the nickel and Maxwell Hairston can rotate in.

Yet, perhaps Buffalo is looking for another bona fide corner, which would put Igbinosun and Hairston in backup roles. That could also allow both to learn from the sidelines and not be targeted in the playoffs.

Regardless, all signs do appear the Bills will add some defensive help ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline.

Brandon Beane Plans to be Aggressive

The Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL, and they are looking to be aggressive in trade talks.

General manager Brandon Beane spoke to The Associated Press and revealed he plans to be aggressive in landing defensive help.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane tells AP that he’s as aggressive as ever heading into trade deadline and more than likely targeting defense. If going to use what limited cap space he has, he said he’d “probably” use it to acquire a defender,” John Wawrow wrote on X.

How big of a swing Beane will make is unclear, but if Buffalo can add to its defense, they could be the team to beat.