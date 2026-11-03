Bills Urged to Trade for Former First-Round Offensive Lineman From AFC East Rival

The Buffalo Bills have continued to cruise out to a strong start to the 2026 campaign, but it’s clear that this season is Super Bowl or bust for this squad. As a result, while things have been good for this group, it’s clear that the front office is still looking for ways to improve the team’s roster ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.

One area where the Bills could use some help is their offensive line, especially with starting right tackle Spencer Brown dealing with a back injury. Conveniently enough, there’s a right tackle in Buffalo’s own division (Austin Jackson of the Miami Dolphins) who could be up for grabs for the right price, with the Bills recently getting urged to swing a deal for him.

Bills Urged to Trade for Austin Jackson

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Brown was unable to play for Buffalo in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens due to a lingering back injury that he has been dealing with for some time now. Ultimately, it didn’t matter too much once Lamar Jackson was forced out of the game after one play, but moving forward, the Bills may need a reliable option that they can turn to if Brown has to miss more time.

Enter Jackson, the No. 18 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While he hasn’t necessarily become the star Miami was hoping he’d be, thanks to injuries and the fact that he has continually had to switch his position along the o-line, Jackson is a versatile piece who has overcome a horrific start to the season to emerge as one of the top trade candidates at his position in the league.

Brown could conceivably return in Week 9, but having a Swiss Army knife like Jackson could come in handy if injuries pop up down the line. According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the Dolphins haven’t exactly signaled that they want to move Jackson, but he believes the Bills are well-positioned to make a move for him amid Brown’s ongoing injury woes.

“The Dolphins want you to believe they don’t want to trade anyone,” La Canfora wrote. Everybody has a price, and the Bills’ right tackle Spencer Brown has been dealing with a (back) injury. They’ll get calls over the next week.”

Should the Bills Trade for Austin Jackson?

Getty DAVIE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 18: Austin Jackson #73 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 18, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

For the most part, the Bills are well-stocked along their offensive line, but things can change very quickly in the NFL, thanks in large part to injuries. Jackson would be a good insurance policy to have as Brown continues to deal with a back injury, and while trading in the division with the Dolphins isn’t always a sure thing, this is the sort of deal that could benefit all parties involved.

The main issue for Buffalo here would be Miami’s asking price for Jackson, as that could dissuade its front office from swinging a deal for him, especially if he is really only going to be used in a backup capacity when Brown is healthy. The Bills have a lot to consider ahead of the trade deadline, but if they want extra offensive line help, acquiring Jackson may just be their best bet.