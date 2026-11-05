Vikings Make QB Decision Heading Into Bills MNF Game

The Buffalo Bills head into a critical Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. But Buffalo could have been prepping for two quarterbacks over the last few days.

Minnesota is dealing with quarterback issues, as starter Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury. And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings are planning to start backup quarterback Carson Wentz against the Bills.

“Vikings QB Carson Wentz will start Monday night’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills while Kyler Murray deals with what the team has called a “sore hamstring,” Schefter wrote Thursday on X.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also said Wentz will start, calling Murray’s injury week to week.

This article will be updated with more information.