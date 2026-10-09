Former Panthers QB Andy Dalton Gets Unfortunate NFL News With Eagles

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton is reportedly being released by the Philadelphia Eagles, bringing an abrupt end to his time with the defending NFC East champions.

Dalton, 38, was acquired from Carolina in March in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick. But after spending three seasons as Bryce Young’s backup and occasional replacement, the veteran struggled to establish himself in Philadelphia.

His regular-season numbers with the Eagles tell the story: one game, one pass attempt, zero completions and one interception.

Dalton briefly replaced Jalen Hurts during Philadelphia’s Week 3 matchup against the Chicago Bears while Hurts underwent a concussion evaluation. His lone pass was intercepted in the end zone by rookie safety Dillon Thieneman.

The Eagles subsequently moved Tanner McKee ahead of Dalton on the depth chart for their Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Andy Dalton’s Eagles Tenure Ends After One Costly Pass

The Eagles acquired Dalton hoping his extensive NFL experience would provide insurance behind Hurts.

Dalton entered the 2026 season with 15 years of NFL experience and 169 career starts, giving Philadelphia a proven veteran option in a quarterback room that also included McKee.

However, Dalton’s performance in limited regular-season action did little to strengthen his case for the backup job.

After his interception against Chicago, NFL Network reported that McKee would replace Dalton as Philadelphia’s No. 2 quarterback, leaving the former Panthers starter third on the depth chart.

The decision represented a quick reversal for a quarterback Philadelphia had traded for only months earlier.

Carolina, meanwhile, had already received its return in the deal. The Panthers acquired a 2027 seventh-round draft selection while moving on from a veteran who had spent three seasons behind Young.

Andy Dalton’s Stats With the Carolina Panthers

Dalton joined the Panthers in 2023, serving primarily as a backup while making seven starts across three seasons.

In 13 total appearances with Carolina, Dalton completed 165 of 255 passes for 1,643 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

His record as a Panthers starter was 1-6, although his individual performances varied considerably.

Dalton’s first start for Carolina came against the Seattle Seahawks in September 2023, when he threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-27 defeat.

His most memorable Panthers performance came the following season.

After head coach Dave Canales benched Bryce Young in September 2024, Dalton stepped in against the Las Vegas Raiders and delivered Carolina’s first victory of the season.

Dalton completed 26 of 37 attempts for 319 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in the Panthers’ 36-22 win.

It was an encouraging performance for Carolina, which had struggled offensively during the opening weeks of the season.

But the momentum did not last. Dalton lost his next four starts in 2024, and Young eventually reclaimed the starting job.

Dalton made one additional start during the 2025 season, completing 16 of 24 passes for 175 yards and an interception in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Andy Dalton’s Career NFL Stats

Despite his brief stint in Philadelphia, Dalton has put together an extensive NFL career dating back to 2011.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Dalton in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, and he spent nine seasons as their starting quarterback.

Dalton made three Pro Bowls with Cincinnati and helped lead the Bengals to five consecutive playoff appearances from 2011 through 2015.

Across 180 regular-season appearances with the Bengals, Cowboys, Bears, Saints, Panthers and Eagles, Dalton has compiled 39,793 passing yards, 254 touchdown passes and 152 interceptions, with an 87.4 career passer rating.

His career also includes 169 starts, with most coming during his nine-year tenure in Cincinnati.

Dalton turns 39 on October 29. If his release from Philadelphia is finalized, he will become an experienced free-agent option for teams seeking quarterback depth during the 2026 season.