Does Bryce Young Have a Girlfriend? Relationship Status Updated for Panthers’ QB

Bryce Young is continuing to make a case to the Carolina Panthers that he should be their franchise quarterback.

It’s been an ongoing battle for Young, who lacks the height of a prototypical NFL QB.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Panthers traded up to get him, and it hasn’t been smooth sailing since then, but in the 2026 season, Young is letting it fly and making a pretty positive impression.

He’s in the fourth year of his rookie deal. The Panthers have already picked up Young’s fifth-year option, which means he’s under contract through 2027.

That means that Carolina has a little more time, but not a ton, to decide what their future plans are with Young.

In the meantime, fans are continuing to watch Young’s development while wondering about his life away from the football field.

Young has one known ex-girlfriend, but his current relationship status was a mystery until quite recently.

Does Bryce Young Have A Girlfriend?

Recent rumors suggest that Bryce Young is back in a relationship after a period of being single.

The Sideline Confidential reported this week on Instagram that Breanne Beatty.

They wrote: “Word is the two have actually been together for almost a year… Breanne was reportedly spotted supporting Bryce at a game earlier this year, and more recently, the two were seen together at an appearance in Raleigh, North Carolina.”

Beatty was a Division I college basketball player at Oakland University in Michigan and then at East Tennessee State University. She’s originally from Worthington, Ohio and has a Master’s Degree in special education. Beatty averaged about 10 points per game across her women’s college basketball career.

Bryce Young’s Ex-Girlfriend

Bryce Young was previously known to have dated Myra Gordon.

Gordon had played college basketball at Pepperdine and Alabama.

These days, Gordon is the mother of a child who she had with Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey.

Bryce Young Height

It’s worth considering Young’s height compared to the former women’s basketball players he has reportedly found himself in relationships with.

Young is listed at 5-foot-10. He’s one of the shortest quarterbacks in the modern NFL era.

Beatty, his newly reported girlfriend, was listed as 5-foot-8 when she played basketball at ETSU. Videos of the pair that have been shared on social media show the two as being very close together in height.

It’ll be interesting to see if more information comes out over time about this relationship, because at the moment, Young and Beatty appear to be keeping it pretty quiet.