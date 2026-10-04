DJ Moore Injury Update: Why Ex-Panthers WR Leaves Game For Bills

The Carolina Panthers and DJ Moore are now two teams separated from their initial time together in the NFL.

Moore is in his first season with the Buffalo Bills, which followed a tenure with the Chicago Bears. But this early tenure in Buffalo has been marked by injuries for Moore.

That included on Sunday at home against the New England Patriots when Moore left the game for Buffalo in Week 4.

The Panthers may have been paying more attention than usual, because they aren’t playing until Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.

So all eyes were on what happened to Moore.

DJ Moore Injury Update

Moore’s play preceding the injury didn’t look like anything notable.

He was running toward the right sideline as Bills QB Josh Allen scrambled that way. Allen made a late throw into tight coverage, and Moore dove to try and catch it.

After the play, Moore was shown walking toward the blue medical tent. He hadn’t stayed down on the field or anything like that.

But apparently in not reeling in the ball, Moore had hurt something. When he went to the tent, he took off his receiver gloves. It appeared like maybe something had happened to a hand, because otherwise taking off the gloves would be an odd move.

It was near the end of a drive, and just before halftime, so it’s not clear if Moore will get a chance to show whether he’s OK until the second half.

DJ Moore Injury History

Moore has had an injury-filled career in the NFL.

That included a concussion, an ankle sprain, a hamstring pull and a knee strain while he was with the Panthers.

Moore also had a quad strain and a groin pull while he was with the Bears.

Earlier this season, he hurt his shoulder playing for the Bills, but he didn’t have to miss any games because that conveniently happened on a Thursday night before an extended break.

There’s no record of Moore having any kind of hand or wrist injuries in the NFL.

This may be the first time, or maybe Moore did something else. We’ll have to wait to see if anything is announced.

Update: It’s officially a shoulder injury for Moore, who is questionable to return.