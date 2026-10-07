Former Panthers Quarterback Works Out for NFC East Contender

The Carolina Panthers picked up a dominant victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 4, and while there have long been concerns about whether or not Bryce Young is the answer at the quarterback position, he seems to be putting those questions to rest early on this season. Young has been phenomenal under center, and Carolina’s offense looks as dangerous as ever through four games.

Over the past few years, the Panthers looked high and low for their quarterback of the future, with one guy who was part of the search process being Jack Plummer. After spending time with the team in 2024, Plummer has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders in free agency as their injuries at the quarterback position continue to pile up.

Commanders Bring in Jack Plummer for a Workout

Plummer didn’t hear his name get called in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was scooped up as an undrafted free agent by the Panthers. Despite putting together some strong tape, Plummer didn’t make the team’s active roster, but he did wind up spending the entire year on Carolina’s practice squad. However, he was cut ahead of the 2025 campaign, and the team ultimately decided to move on from him.

After struggling to find a new home in the NFL, Plummer opted to play for the Orlando Storm of the United Football League. Plummer ended up winning the 2026 UFL MVP Award after he led the league with 2,166 passing yards and threw 17 touchdowns, which was good for second among qualified passers. In the blink of an eye, Plummer put himself on the map for NFL teams.

While he has drawn some interest over the past couple of months, Plummer has remained without a team. On Wednesday morning, Plummer took part in a workout for the Commanders, and while things went well, reports indicate that he will not be signed by the team as of right now, although that could change down the line.

The Commanders worked out QB Jack Plummer this morning,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “The former Panthers QB and UFL MVP with the Orlando Storm threw well and could be a consideration down the line. But Marcus Mariota isn’t going on IR right now so Washington will keep rolling with their four in-house QBs.

Panthers Hoping to Keep the Good Times Rolling in Week 5

Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 04: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Bank of America Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Quarterback injuries are piling up across the NFL, so it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see Plummer get an opportunity at some point down the line. Both Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota are banged up for Washington, but Daniels is aiming to get back on the field in Week 5, so signing Plummer just doesn’t make a ton of sense right now.

Carolina, meanwhile, is enjoying about as prosperous a start to the season at the quarterback position as possible with Young starring under center. The team will have to continue playing at a high level, though, as a tough matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles awaits in Week 5. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, and it’s safe to say that if the Panthers want to pick up a statement victory, this game will provide them a good opportunity to do so.