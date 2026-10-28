Panthers’ EDGE Jalean Phillips Hit With Clear Message Before Packers Game

The Carolina Panthers line up against a thriving Green Bay Packers team on Thursday Night Football.

Carolina’s defense has struggled this season. There is no other way to put it. There has been some bright spots during the season, but Green Bay’s offense is a bad matchup for this Carolina defense.

Edge Rusher Jaelan Phillips is predicted to have a big game against the Packers. Phillips signed a four-year deal worth over $100 million with the Panthers in the offseason.

“It hasn’t been a banner start to Jaelan Phillips’ Panthers career,” Zach Roberts wrote in a Sports Illustrated article. “He does have 2.5 sacks in 4.5 games, which translates to a full season of over nine sacks. That’s not that bad, although it’s not what Carolina is paying for.”

Dave Canales Confident After Loss Against Bucs

“The Panthers should get Phillips back after missing last week, and the Packers, like the Panthers, have struggled to protect their quarterback,” Roberts wrote. “If anyone can make life difficult on that offensive line, it’s Phillips, who can break out with two sacks of Love. And if Phillips can’t go, then Princely Umanmielen should be able to wreak havoc, too.

Carolina delivered a disastrous defensive performance against Baker Mayfield, and this Buccaneers offense. Carolina’s defensive gave up 322 total yards while giving up 258 rushing yards.

Though this was a tough loss, Canales is confident the team will learn from the loss against the Bucs.

“This was good for us. You just got to go back and learn from this tape,” Canales said in a Carolina Panthers article. “Lessons learned for sure, just as we go and grow in understanding this defense, understanding how teams are going to attack us.

Panthers Will Have Their Hands Full

Carolina continues to suffer in the secondary. Their top cornerback duo remains out.

“Sources: #Panthers star CB Jaycee Horn suffered a torn quad and is out indefinitely. One of the game’s best,” Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “Horn will seek a second opinion, but he’s headed for Injured Reserve and could be lost for the season.

The Panthers also lost cornerback Mike Jackson to a groin injury during a game against the Cleveland Browns, and he did not return. Jackson could return in late November.

“Jackson has played in 73 consecutive games, the fifth-longest streak among active defensive backs, and his 41 consecutive starts are the sixth-most,” Gantt wrote. “Along with Horn, they’ve created one of the league’s top cornerback duos, with nine interceptions between them last year.”

Jordan Love, Christian Watson, and Matthew Golden are looking at this current Carolina secondary and they should feast. The question remains… who will step up for Carolina in Green Bay?