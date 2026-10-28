Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker Gets Bold Prediction for Thursday Night’s Game

The Carolina Panthers are looking to bounce back against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

After suffering an embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bryce Young and this high-powered Carolina offense looks to keep up with this Green Bay offense.

One person who is predicted to step up is wide receiver Jalen Coker. Coker struggled against Tampa Bay after recording one catch for nine yards.

“Jalen Coker set his career high with 138 receiving yards in Week 1 this year, and the Packers’ defense is pretty stout,” Zach Roberts wrote in a Sports Illustrated article. “However, they’re allowing the 12th-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers this year.”

“Coker’s been a little slow (not entirely his fault) since returning. A motivated Bryce Young against that secondary should lead to a solid day. Coker, because he will not see as much of Green Bay’s best defender, should be able to set another career high.”

Jalen Coker Has Been Impressive

Outside of last game, the Carolina Panthers are looking very formidable in the NFC with their offensive firepower.

Jalen Coker had not played since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. Coker caught 6 passes on 13 targets for 97 yards against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Coker performing like this opens up the offense even more especially with Tetairoa McMillan on the other side who also had himself a game. McMillan caught six passes for 86 yards against the Eagles

“I felt good,” Coker said in a Carolina Panthers article. “Not my cleanest game. Definitely want a couple back. Dropped a ball. I had one on the sideline that I usually get both feet down, so I mean it wasn’t my cleanest game, but yeah, it’s good to be back.”

“It’s good. I think anywhere I am on the field, it is what it is. My job is to get open and catch the ball, so that’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Bryce Young Looks to Bounce Back

Bryce Young turned the ball over 3 times against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With the way Young has played in 2026, we should expect to see better against the Packers.

Young has thrown for 1,712 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in 2026.

With Packers quarterback Jordan Love being on a heater in recent weeks, Young has to up his play. The pressure will be on Carolina’s defense to get stops.