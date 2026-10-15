Panthers Linebacker Named Amongst Best Free Agent Acquisitions

In spite of the Carolina Panthers’ defensive struggles, there are still some bright spots on their roster.

One of the team’s key pickups this offseason was linebacker Devin Lloyd. The team signed Lloyd to a three-year, $45 million deal.

Thus far this season, the offseason acquisition has lived up to expectations. Devin Lloyd, has 31 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 10 assists, 1 sack, and 2 interceptions so far in the 2026 NFL season.

Lloyd has been listed as one of the best offseason free agent acquisitions, according to a CBS Sports article.

“The Carolina Panthers (2-2) are atop the NFC South through the first five weeks of the 2026 NFL season, and it’s partially because of Devin Lloyd’s playmaking,” Garrett Podell wrote in the CBS Sports article. “In Carolina’s Week 2 demolition of the Cooper Rush-quarterbacked Atlanta Falcons, Lloyd racked up nine tackles, a sack, two interceptions, a pick-six and three passes defensed. That made Lloyd the first player since Zach Brown in 2012 with multiple interceptions, a pick-six and a sack all in the same game.

Lloyd Ranked As a Top 10 Linebacker

Lloyd proved he was one of the most versatile linebackers in the league in 2025. During the 2025 NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 27-year-old linebacker played in 15 games. He recorded 81 total tackles with 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, five interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and seven defended passes.

“Lloyd had a career year when it came to turnovers this past season. He hauled in five interceptions, which was tied for second most in the league in 2025. Few had a bigger impact than the 99-yard pick-six Lloyd returned off Patrick Mahomes on Monday Night Football in Week 5,” Cassidy Hill wrote in a Carolina Panthers article.

Lloyd is a former first round pick out of the University of Utah. He was drafted in 2022.

According to an ESPN article, Lloyd was ranked number 10 in ESPN’s top 10 linebackers list according to coaches, executives, and scouts.

“Lloyd maximized his talent in 2025, as a 2022 first-round pick who balled out right before free agency. He was the only NFL player with five interceptions and five tackles for loss last season,” Jeremy Fowler wrote in the ESPN article. “The last linebacker to do that was Shaquille Leonard in 2019. Lloyd returned those five picks for a combined 135 yards. The former Jaguars standout signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Carolina in March.”

Struggles in Carolina’s Secondary

Though Devin Lloyd has been a bright spot, the Panthers’ secondary has struggled so far this season. The Carolina Panthers secondary received an F grade for their performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, according to another Sports Illustrated article.

“Losing both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson looks like a huge problem,” Preston Palm wrote in a Sports Illustrated article. “Akayleb Evans was targeted 15 times and surrendered 12 catches for over 200 yards and 1 touchdown. That can’t happen again if Carolina wants to keep winning. As for Will Lee III, he wasn’t a detriment to the team like Evans was, but he wasn’t spectacular either.”

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were supposed to be one of the premier cornerback duos in the NFL. Unfortunately, both are unavailable.