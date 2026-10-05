MVP Chants Echo as Bryce Young Sets Panthers All-Time Record

Bryce Young heard the chants.

That makes sense, because the Carolina Panthers‘ fanbase was quite loud in their appreciation of their rising star quarterback: “M-V-P, M-V-P,” they shouted.

And while the rest of the NFL might take a little convincing that those letters should be attached to Young’s name, there was no stopping the Carolina crowd on Sunday night.

Young was in the midst of leading the Panthers to an impressive win over the Detroit Lions. It was the first time Sunday Night Football had come to Charlotte in 11 years. This was a rare stage for these fans, for this city, for this team.

It’s a team with a proud history but an interesting recent past, including the bold trade-up to get Young No. 1 overall in 2023, his benching a year later, and even the 8-9 record for a division title last year.

Still, it feels like if anyone is going to lead this group out of its funk, it’s Young — with help from buddies like Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard, of course. You can read more about McMillan’s historic night at this link.

And so amusingly, Young admitted after Sunday’s game that he heard the chants, but he also acknowledged he wasn’t trying to listen. He had another play to run.

Bryce Young heard the MVP chants. He said he was more worried about getting off the next play. He’s praised everyone from his offensive teammates to the coaches to the defense. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 5, 2026

Bryce Young Sets All-Time Record

In the process of leading the Panthers to a win on Sunday night, Young set an all-time franchise record.

A quarterback has never thrown for as many touchdowns in the first four games of a Carolina season as Young has this year.

He now has nine TD passes through four games.

Bryce Young’s nine passing TDs are the most by a #Panthers QB through the first four games of a season, per @ESPN Research. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 5, 2026

Young might stand just 5-foot-10. His height was a frequent topic of discussion during the Sunday Night Football broadcast.

He has figured out how to make it not matter, though. He throws from his tiptoes or even jumps. He throws sidearm, or sidesteps the pass rush.

Young is figuring this out in real time, and he’s showing he belongs as a starting NFL QB.

Bryce Young Stats

Young finished finished Sunday night going 29-for-41 for 329 passing yards and two touchdowns.

He has now thrown for at least 287 yards in all four games this season as the Panthers continue to put the ball in his hands and let him chuck it around the yard.

Even without Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette on Sunday night, Young simply kept letting it fly — including 192 yards to McMillan.

For the season, he’s completing 62.3% of his passes for 1,268 yards through four games. His nine passing TDs come with just two interceptions.

Young looks like a former No. 1 overall pick out there, and the Panthers fans are certainly taking notice.