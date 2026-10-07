Panthers Suddenly Cut RB Who Played in Week 4 Win

The Carolina Panthers didn’t waste time cutting one of their running backs who played in the exciting Sunday Night Football Week 4 win over the Detroit Lions.

Heading into their bye week, the Panthers are cleaning up shop.

The news emerged Tuesday afternoon that they’re waiving Anthony Tyus III, and cutting him entirely from the practice squad.

It’s a bummer for Tyus, who had just played on Sunday night.

Panthers’ bye week moves:

Waived: RB Anthony Tyus

Signed: OLB Nick Hampton, CB Marco Wilson to practice squad

Cut from PS: RB Anthony Tyus, OL Isaia Glass, OLB Jeremiah Moon, CB Robert Rochell. — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 6, 2026

Anthony Tyus Stats

The 23-year old Tyus had just played in his first two NFL games for the Panthers.

He didn’t receive a carry in Weeks 3 or 4, but he did work in the return game.

In the Week 3 loss to the Browns, Tyus had two kick returns for 47 yards.

Then in the Week 4 win over the Lions, Tyus returned three kicks for 80 yards.

The Panthers had elevated Tyus from the practice squad two weeks ago with the idea that he could be the new kick return guy, and he did a good job back there.

Tyus had first come to the Panthers in October 2025 to their practice squad, and he had been on and off the roster since then, but had never gotten a chance in a regular season game until two weeks ago.

Now, it appears Tyus will have to make something new happen in the NFL, at least based on this Carolina roster move.

Why Did Panthers Cut Anthony Tyus?

The Panthers are likely doing this with the idea of creating roster space.

Running back Trevor Etienne was on injured reserve to start the season, which meant he had to miss at least four weeks.

The Panthers are through four weeks, though, which means Etienne is eligible to return.

The bye week means it won’t be clear right away if that’s the roster move the Panthers are making, but it sure seems to be the logical one at running back.

Not everyone can be a returner, but the Panthers decided that a player they were only using in that role wasn’t valuable enough to keep on the roster.

Tyus is just 23 years old and has now proven he’s comfortable on an NFL field. That could earn him a contract elsewhere.

The Panthers could also be trying to game the system a bit with the various rules about practice squad maneuvers. It wouldn’t be crazy to see Tyus back with Carolina again later this season.

For now, though, he’s been cut loose, not long after his final kick returns on Sunday night.