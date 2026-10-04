Panthers Get Couple of Upsetting Injury Updates Before Historic Sunday Night Football

The Panthers will be returning to a prime-time Sunday Night slot this weekend for their kickoff vs. the Lions after a decade, but their squad looks like it’s being held together with duct tape.

Half of the locker room looks like an infirmary, where some of their most important players are out with injuries.

In the final injury report before the Lions game, the Panthers made two crucial injury announcements about 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette and star wide receiver Jalen Coker.

Xavier Legette on IR, Jalen Coker Unlikely to Play for Panthers

Panthers put Legette on injured reserve ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions, per ESPN’s Mike Kaye.

Legette was ruled out with a knee injury on Friday and was set to miss his second consecutive game after sustaining the injury in the Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He will now miss at least three additional games after being placed on the injury list Saturday.

After plenty of updates on Coker throughout the week, all concerning, the Panthers got what they didn’t want to hear.

Coker is unlikely to play in Sunday’s matchup vs. the Lions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Both updates put the Panthers in an even more precarious situation as they prepare to face Josh Allen’s squad in a game that Carolina desperately needs to win.