Why Panthers Benched Bryce Young for Kenny Pickett at QB

The Carolina Panthers could’ve hardly drawn up a worse day at the office than Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bryce Young and the Panthers were absolutely shellacked by the Bucs, and the starting QB Young didn’t even finish the game.

This will be a game the Panthers want to forget almost immediately. Young will want to forget about it, too.

With a chance to make a statement early in the NFC South Division, the Panthers instead threw up a total airball on Sunday in Week 7.

And they just let Kenny Pickett finish out the game at quarterback, not for a good reason.

Why Did Panthers Bench Bryce Young For Kenny Pickett?

There’s only one bit of good news for the Panthers: Young isn’t hurt.

The Panthers pulled him because they were down 43-6 in the fourth quarter. It was the very logical option.

Pickett is the backup QB, so he got to finish this game out.

Bryce Young Stats

Young finished his Week 7 with a 14-for-27 passing line.

He threw for 163 yards, with the big completion being a 50-yard TD to Darren Waller.

Young also had four completions for 40 yards to Tetairoa McMillan.

The problems, though, were larger. Young threw two interceptions. He also was sacked five times.

The Panthers couldn’t get anything going, and so they got Young onto the sideline to protect him for what is to come.

Carolina is 3-3 after this loss, so there’s still a lot of time to do good things this season. This won’t be a game they want to remember.

Kenny Pickett Stats

Pickett’s first drive in the game feature 2-for-2 passing for 41 yards.

Ironically, the Panthers then scored on that drive, too, getting Anthony Tyus III — known as “Tre” — in the end zone with a 12-yard rushing touchdown.

Panthers QB Depth Chart

Young will remain the starter going forward. He’ll have to try and shake this off.

Pickett is the veteran backup and likely will have that role the rest of the season.

The Panthers’ QB3 is Haynes King, a great athlete who is a rookie out of Georgia Tech. King impressed in the preseason, and he might have a long-term NFL future as a backup down the road.