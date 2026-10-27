Bears On Alert For Different Colts DT After DeForest Buckner Miss

The Chicago Bears missed out on a name that was heavily linked to the team over the past couple of weeks: Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Buckner was instead moved to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2027 fourth round pick as part of the ongoing fire sale by the franchise that also saw Quentin Nelson traded to division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in the wake of the team’s firing of long-time general manager Chris Ballard.

However, all is not lost for the Bears in the Colts trading department. The team could still make a move for Indianapolis’ other three-technique, fourth year pro Adetomiwa Adebawore.

Adetomiwa Adebawore Could Be a Good Option #2 After Buckner

“The Bears won’t be getting DeForest Buckner, but I’d also be interested to see if they put in an offer for DT Adetomiwa Adebawore from the Colts.” Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante wrote on Tuesday. “He has 4.0 sacks in 7 games and ranks in the top 20 in PFN DT Impact grading. Elite athlete along the interior and a DA scheme fit.”

Adebawore is having a breakout season in 2026, having originally been drafted as a traits-heavy prospect three-and-a-half years ago out of Northwestern by the Colts.

Even his pure pass rush tape, as can be seen in the post below, pops off the screen.

Adeboware Would Give Bears More Pass Rush Juice at DT

For an ascending talent like 25-year old, the trade value could be sneakily closer to that of Buckner than one might imagine.

Indeed, given Adeboware’s age and continuing ascension, it could well be much higher.

Beyond veteran Grady Jarrett, the Bears do not have a super competitive interior of the defensive line.

Bringing in Adeboware would give Chicago another option behind Jarrett to rotate in at the three-technique spot, and would secure the team’s future at the position given that the former two-time Pro Bowler will turn 34 in April.