Bears May Have an All-Pro Hiding in Plain Sight

The Chicago Bears already have an All-Pro offensive lineman in Joe Thuney. They also have Darnell Wright, a former first round pick who earned second team All-Pro honors last season. Then there’s Jonah Jackson, quietly putting together the kind of start that deserves to put his name in that conversation.

Through four games, Jackson has been one of the best guards in football by Pro Football Focus’ grading. His 85.8 overall grade ranks third among 72 qualified guards, while his 81.2 pass-blocking grade ranks fourth and his 80.8 run-blocking grade ranks sixth.

The production behind those grades is just as impressive. Jackson has played all 314 of Chicago’s offensive snaps, allowing zero sacks and zero hits while drawing zero penalties. He has allowed only three total pressures in pass protection.

The funny part is that Jackson probably isn’t the first Bears offensive lineman most people think about.

Thuney and Wright get the attention

The funny part is that Joanh Jackson probably isn’t the first Chicago Bears offensive lineman most people think about. That makes sense when you look at the players around him.

Joe Thuney came to Chicago with an established reputation and immediately lived up to it. He earned first team All-Pro honors in his first season with the Bears in 2025, his third consecutive first team selection, while also earning his fourth straight Pro Bowl nod. The NFL also named him its inaugural Protector of the Year.

Then there is Darnell Wright.

The Bears selected Wright No. 10 overall in 2023, and he has started every regular-season game of his career. He broke through in 2025 by earning second team All-Pro honors, and Chicago rewarded him this offseason with a four year, $116 million extension.

Wright is now one of the highest paid tackles in the league. Thuney is a five time All-Pro with four Super Bowl rings. Jackson doesn’t have that same level of attention surrounding him.

Jackson is starting to look like the missing piece

The Chicago Bears signed Jonah Jackson before the 2025 season after he spent the previous year with the Los Angeles Rams.

There was already a connection with Ben Johnson, who worked with Jackson in Detroit before that. When Chicago brought Jackson in, Johnson called him a “Pro Bowl-caliber guard.”

That assessment looks pretty good right now.

Jackson started all 17 games for the Bears in 2025, helping an offensive line that allowed just 24 regular-season sacks. He has followed that with an even cleaner start in 2026.

Four games obviously do not make an All-Pro season. There are still 13 games left, and the standard for an end of season award is much higher than putting together an excellent September and early October. But Jackson has already put himself in position to make the conversation interesting.

If the 29 year old guard maintains anything close to this level over the rest of the season, it will become increasingly difficult to call him the forgotten member of Chicago’s offensive line.

At that point, the Bears won’t just have one All-Pro-caliber guard. They may have two.