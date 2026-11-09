Bears Announce Tough Kyle Monangai Decision Before Sunday Night Bucs Game

Kyle Monangai is officially inactive for the Chicago Bears‘ Sunday Night Football showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, extending his absence to five games.

He got back on the practice field Friday after more than a month away, but the Bears’ ground game has sputtered without him — and the NFL’s top-ranked run defense awaits at Soldier Field.

Monangai’s injury came in the Oct. 4 win over the New York Jets, where he piled up a career-high 30 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns. The turf toe turned out to be “a bigger deal than we initially anticipated,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said, as quoted by the Chicago Tribune. A thumb problem and a stretch in a walking boot only added to the delay.

Monangai practiced on a limited basis Friday and carried a questionable designation into the weekend. Johnson wants him back as soon as possible, though he has cautioned that toe injuries can be troublesome. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Monangai would sit out but is expected back after the Week 10 bye, with the New Orleans Saints on the schedule in Week 11.

The Bears’ other inactives are quarterback Case Keenum, cornerback Malik Muhammad, defensive lineman Jayden Loving and linebacker Keyshaun Elliott. Tampa Bay will play without outside linebacker Yaya Diaby.