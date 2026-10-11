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Why Bears Have Number 89 on Helmets vs Packers

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Why Bears Have 89 patch on helmets vs Green Bay Packers

Mike Ditka was a legendary NFL coach who coached the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. The football icon recently passed away at 86. While the Bears won’t have Caleb Williams for Sunday’s game, they are doing something else special for Sunday’s game.

The Bears shared a tribute on social media following the icon’s passing.

“Player. Coach. Legend. Mike Ditka embodied the spirit of Chicago and will be deeply missed,” the team shared following Ditka’s passing.

Why Are The Chicago Bears Wearing Number 89 Stickers On Their Helmets vs the Green Bay Packers?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 10: DJ Moore #2 of the Chicago Bears scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Soldier Field on January 10, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Prior to taking to the field for Sunday’s game, the Bears shared another post on social media showing the 89 sticker on a helmet.

For 89,” the Bears shared on social media.

Ditka wore number 89 while he played for the Bears. This is why the Bears have the number 89 on their helmets for Sunday’s game vs the Packers.

Mike Ditka’s Life & NFL Career

New Orleans Saints vs Chicago Bears
GettyMike Ditka, Head Coach for the New Orleans Saints looking on from thje sideline during the National Football Conference Central Division game against the Chicago Bears on 3rd October 1999 at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, United States. The Chicago Bears won the game 14 – 10. (Photo by Harry How/Allsport/Getty Images)

Ditka is an NFL icon who played and later coached.

The Bears published a press release on Ditka’s life and career.

“Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable. His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations.

“We extend our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family, and join all Bears fans in deep sadness and reverence as we remember and honor Mike Ditka,” the team shared in a press release.

“After being selected by the Bears with the fifth overall pick in the 1961 draft out of the University of Pittsburgh, he spent the first six of 12 NFL seasons in Chicago. He was named NFL Rookie of the Year after catching 56 passes for 1,076 yards and 12 touchdowns in 1961, was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first five seasons and was chosen All-Pro in 1963 and ’64.”

The best way that the Bears can celebrate the life and career of Ditka is by winning Sunday’s game vs. the Packers.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Why Bears Have Number 89 on Helmets vs Packers

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