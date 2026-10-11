Why Bears Have Number 89 on Helmets vs Packers

Mike Ditka was a legendary NFL coach who coached the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints. The football icon recently passed away at 86. While the Bears won’t have Caleb Williams for Sunday’s game, they are doing something else special for Sunday’s game.

The Bears shared a tribute on social media following the icon’s passing.

“Player. Coach. Legend. Mike Ditka embodied the spirit of Chicago and will be deeply missed,” the team shared following Ditka’s passing.

Why Are The Chicago Bears Wearing Number 89 Stickers On Their Helmets vs the Green Bay Packers?

Prior to taking to the field for Sunday’s game, the Bears shared another post on social media showing the 89 sticker on a helmet.

“For 89,” the Bears shared on social media.

Ditka wore number 89 while he played for the Bears. This is why the Bears have the number 89 on their helmets for Sunday’s game vs the Packers.

Mike Ditka’s Life & NFL Career

Ditka is an NFL icon who played and later coached.

The Bears published a press release on Ditka’s life and career.

“Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable. His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations.